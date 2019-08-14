“Saturday Night Live” may have brought sketch comedy into the mainstream, but now its entire premise is just recapping the news and hearing Scarlett Johansson’s boyfriend’s terrible takes, and it is not good.
So instead, watch “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix, which is excellent. It’s really nothing like SNL except for it being a sketch comedy show, but let’s be real — that’s a good thing. SNL is stuck in the real world, and the real world is depressing.
“I Think You Should Leave,” on the other hand, uplifting and delightful. The show’s creator, Tim Robinson, coincidentally used to write for SNL, leaving right around the time it turned into a gigantic dumpster fire of played out bits.
Because the show is so short, it’s able to skip the filler sketches and use nothing but the finest quality humor, like having the crowd at a baby pageant heckle a baby in a leather vest named Bart Havey Jarvis. Truly transcendent stuff.
It’s a show that is kind of very, very stupid, in a good way. It might not be for everyone, but it should be.
If you’re on the fence about all this, perhaps thinking yourself too refined to watch a show where two plumbers replace a toilet with a gag toilet that has a tiny hole in the bottom too small to flush anything down, here’s some stuff to consider:
Do you like the Old Spice commercials where nothing makes sense but there’s a lot of jump cuts? “I Think You Should Leave” is like that but actually funny and not trying to sell anything — less of a rip-off of “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and more of a descendant.
Do you think Nick Kroll is funny but start to hate him after looking at his face for too long? Not to worry, Tim Robinson fills the role while managing to avoid looking like a complete douchebag.
Do you wish In Memoriums told you how the person died? “I Think You Should Leave” has got you covered. And it has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which seems pretty high, probably.
The most important thing here is that it’s a sketch show that is good and is not SNL.
There’s no voiceover guy doing a kooky voice at the beginning, it’s not trying to be topical, there’s nobody breaking character and giggling in the middle of a line.
But there is an entire minute of someone trying to open a door the wrong way because he doesn’t want to lose face after a job interview. And there’s a guy who calls a car “two motorcycles with a little house in the middle.” And a lot of other very good things, so please watch the show already and get Netflix to give it a second season.
Rating: The whole article is about how good the show is, so this is a rating of you, the reader. If you watch the show you get 10 stars out of 10. If you don’t you receive a zero. There’s only six episodes, it’ll take like three hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.