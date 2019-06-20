Delfino Vineyards will take a trip back to the ’60s on Saturday in an open air tribute concert to Janis Joplin.
The idea began as a casual dinner conversation between winery owner Terri Delfino and local musician Dawn Johnson — who will perform under her stage name, Dawn Day — which then morphed into the project now known as Janis in the Vines.
“We were talking about my music and I said ‘They don’t want to hear me sing, they want to hear Janis sing,’” Day said. “And (Terri) goes ‘then give them Janis.’”
The concept grew from there. Day recruited Michael Mendenhall to play keyboards, Virgil Robinson for guitar, Dirk Snyder to play bass and Jimmy Stanton for drums. The group has been rehearsing since February, trying to master music that Day said goes against conventional music rules.
“Janis music is hard and difficult. It’s different because apparently her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, they didn’t have a lot of music theory,” Day said. “What we as musicians on a regular basis do is know theory, read music and so on. When we are listening to them, we are having to go outside of the box.”
This is the biggest concert that Day has organized. Normal Dawn Day Blues Project gigs are more like jam sessions, but Day wants this event to be more like a concert one would expect from a big name band. Janis in the Vines is also the largest event Delfino Vineyards has hosted.
“We’re really excited. This is the first time we have done anything this large,” Delfino said. “We do events here on a regular basis and I thought it would be really fun to do a tribute to Janis Joplin.”
Delfino herself grew up listening to 60s bands in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco, California, and has always wanted to bring a little of the 60s to the area.
“We wanted to make it kind of realistic. We are going to have people carrying signs and there is going to be a lot of tie dye,” Delfino said. “We are bringing back an era and I think that really sets (Janis in the Vines) apart. One of my dreams has always been to have a mini Woodstock and that’s the way I look at this.”
Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. Acoustic Blend, which plays an eclectic mix of acoustically driven classic and contemporary rock music, will take the stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Janis tribute band.
$20 tickets include entrance to the event and a wine glass. Tickets can be purchased before the event by calling Delfino Vineyards at 541-673-7575; or by visiting Prints Charming Screenprinting and Embroidery, 429 SE Main St., Roseburg or Backside Brewing Company, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Tickets will be $25 at the door, but both Delfino and Day warn that tickets will be limited.
“It’s going to be a blast. I’ve got so many people who are excited. I’ve got people coming from Belgium, people coming from all over the United States just for this concert,” Day said. “I think people will walk away saying ‘I can’t believe that happened in Roseburg.’”
Food, including vegetarian options, will be available for purchase; beer from Backside Brewery and Delfino wine will also be available. Ten vendors will also be in attendance selling a variety of wares.
Guests will need to bring their own chairs or blankets, as VIP seating will only be provided for sponsors. Pop-up tents are welcome, but must be seated in rear of grass area. No camping or outside food or drink will be allowed on premise.
“It’s all about Janis. People are excited,” Day said. “People missed her and people miss her and people still love her music. ... I want people to be able to go and feel like ‘wow, I feel like I just saw Janis in concert.’ I’m not trying to impersonate her, I’m trying to pay tribute to her.”
