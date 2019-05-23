Delfino Vineyards has announces the 2019 SummerFest concert series.
The series begins Saturday with a 10 Year Anniversary Party. The celebration includes a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m. and performance by local band Hat Trick from 5 to 8 p.m. Food available for purchase by Burgers & Q and beer and wine will also be available for sale.
Janis in the Vines will be held Saturday, June 22. This tribute to Janis Joplin will include performances by the Dawn Days Blues Project. Tickets are $20. Social hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and the performance will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Food from Wrappin’ & Rollin’ and Smokey G’s, beer from Backside Brewery and wine from Delfino will be available for purchase. Vendors will also be selling various products during the event.
Dan Harmon & Cascade Country will headline CountryFest on Saturday, Aug. 17. Social hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and the performance will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Food by Burgers & Q, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Ninth Annual Celtic Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31. Social hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. International musicians and local Celtic group Rovers & Dragons will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $12, which includes door prizes, wine tasting and music. Food from Margie’s Southern Charm, wine and beer will all be for sale.
The series concludes with OktoberFest on Saturday, Oct. 5. Social hour will again be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and Oakland based cover band Flashbak will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Food from Smokehouse Catering & BBQ, wine and beer will be available for purchase.
All seating is first-come, first-serve. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $10 per person and includes wine tasting, prizes and entertainment.
Information and ticket reservations: 541-673-7575.
