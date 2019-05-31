WINSTON — Riverbend Park was filled with music Wednesday evening for Music in May thanks to Douglas High School’s bands and choirs.
In all, three different choirs and three different bands performed. There was also a combined choir performance of “Sisi Ni Moja” and a combined band performance of “The Great Locomotive Chase.”
All music program participants combined for a performance of “Homeward Bound” to finish the evening.
It was the first time the music programs had performed at an outdoor venue.
Resonance, a choir, placed fifth in the state among Class 3A schools earlier this year. Its members performed “Ave Generosa,” “When She Loved Me” and “Miniyamo Nayo.”
The concert was sponsored by the Winston Area Music Booster Organization, a parent-led support group which financially assists music students in the Winston-Dillard School District.
“This is exciting,” said Amy Salthouse, president of WAMBO. Her son, Evan, is a sophomore and member of the jazz and symphonic bands.
Winston Community Teen Center also used the opportunity to raise funds by selling snacks and drinks, while WAMBO members passed the hat around during intermission and sold T-shirts throughout the evening.
The booster organization helps students with scholarships for music camps, purchasing instruments, entry fees, transportation expenses, equipment repair, uniforms and other things that help support music and music teachers.
The organization was brought back this year and helps with the winter, spring and end-of-year concerts. They also helped provide uniforms for the marching band and polos for the pep band.
WAMBO meets at 5:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. The group is looking for instrument donations.
To get involved with WAMBO, contact Amy Salthouse at amysalt71@yahoo.com or 541-784-6070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.