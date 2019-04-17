Country music artist Garth Brooks is headed to Eugene June 29.
Brooks, the 12-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year, will play in Autzen Stadium at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. April 26 and will cost about $95.
The concert will be the first in Autzen Stadium since the Dead & Company show on June 30 and only the second since the U2 show at the stadium on May 6, 1997, according to the University of Oregon. Before performing at Autzen, Brooks will play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis May 3-4, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh May 18, and Broncos Stadium at Mile High June 8.
Brooks is the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States with 148 million domestic units sold, ahead of Elvis Presley, and is second only to The Beatles in total album sales overall.
