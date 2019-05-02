Singer and songwriter Judd Lewis will perform at Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg, on Sunday.
Social hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. and the performance will begin at 3 p.m.. Cover charge is $7.
Lewis performs a wide variety of music, from flamenco blues to medieval Spanish, Arabic swing to Kentucky sweetgrass, reggie country to Punk Funk.
Food and drink will be available for purchase. The show is family-friendly.
Reservations and information: 541-537-1031.
