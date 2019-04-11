Myrtle Creek’s Millsite Park lawn will be filled with picnic blankets, friendly faces and a variety of music as it once again hosts the Music in the Park summer concert series.
Now in it’s 33rd consecutive year, Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce Secretary and Treasurer Ted Romas describes this year’s lineup as a sort of “retro reunion.”
“I focused this year on bringing back groups that have performed in the past,” Romas said. “I have all these posters that I have collected since 2007 and I just kinda went back and reviewed them and did a personal assessment of how they might fit this year.”
Music in the Park is the longest-running free concert series in Douglas County and organizers pride the event for bringing in local musicians and bands.
“Most of the groups don’t come from any farther away than Grants Pass to the south, Salem to the north, or the Oregon Coast to the west,” said Romas.
The season will open on July 11 with That Other Band, a Roseburg group that has been a regular at many local venues since 2004. According to the group’s Facebook page, the band plays classic soul and blues.
Traditional country band Dan Harmon and Cascade Country will play July 18. Dan Harmon has been performing around Douglas County since 2006; the band formed in 2017.
On Aug. 1, Broadway Phil and The Shouters from Murphy, Oregon will take the stage. Formed in 1994, the group performs “West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock.”
Musicians MERCY return on Aug. 8, after previously performing at the concert series in 2014. The rock, soul and blues band will perform pieces from their album “Bad Habit.”
Roseburg’s Hat Trick will play blues, classic covers and soft rock on Aug. 15. Formed in 2014, the band describes themselves as “a versatile group of seasoned musicians.”
Guests can enjoy Colleen & Co. Review on Aug. 22. The seven member band will perform a blend of Motown, blues and rock.
Closing the season on Aug. 29 will be the blues, rock and original songs of Bobby Lindstrom from Bend, Oregon.
Shows begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 8:30 p.m. Pets are permitted if kept under control and cleaned up after. A food vendor will be onsite and the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge will have their fry bread available at their lodge, adjacent to the park. For more information, call 541-860-2037.
