ROSEBURG
RHS band program hosts spring concert
The Roseburg High School band program will hold its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Rose Theatre on the Roseburg High School Campus, 400 W. Harvard Ave.
Wind ensemble, jazz ensemble, symphonic band, jazz combos and concert band will perform at the free concert that is open to the public.
As a reminder, no flash photography is allowed in the theater during performances.
