The Roseburg High School Marching Ensemble will compete in its final competition of the season at the 2019 Festival of Bands at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
“Our performance at championships is a continuation of everything we have been working on all season,” said Roseburg High School Director of Bands Branden Hansen.
Roseburg is scheduled to perform at 3:35 p.m. Saturday along with other bands in the preliminary round. The top 15 placing bands will perform in the final competition at 6 p.m.
The season began in August with a two week marching band camp, where students spent nearly nine hours per day practicing. Then, members meet for two to three evening practices a week.
“These performers have put it in a lot of time starting all the way back in August,” Hansen said. “This is all separate from the individual practice we require at home as well.”
Practice has definitely paid off. At the ensemble’s last competition in Grants Pass earlier this month, members placed first in the preliminaries for music effect, ensemble music, and individual marching technique. The percussion section took second place and the band as a whole placed third, barely missing second place.
“I always expect students to give their absolute best on the field. We never go into a competition thinking ‘let’s beat this school or that school,’” Hansen said. “The only school we try to beat is Roseburg. Each year we strive to be better than ourselves and set a new bar for our program.”
Adult all-day spectator tickets are $15, though there is a discount for senior and student.
The band will also hold traditional Platinum Arrow Performance, 7 p.m. on Monday at Finlay Field at Roseburg. The 45-minute performance is the only chance to see the band for free.
