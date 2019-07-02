Scottish rock-fusion band, Skerryvore, brought its eclectic energy to the third Music on the Half Shell performance of the season Tuesday evening.
The eight-man group used its wide array of instruments — including bagpipes, fiddle, flute and guitar — and audience participation in their performance. From the very first number, the band wasted no time asking the audience to clap, wave their arms or dance with each song.
Kilt-wearing Martin Gillespie, member of the band, said the band’s music has roots in Scottish traditional music, and features a fusion of different music styles including rock and folk.
“It’s very very loud,” Gillespie said before the concert. “We like it to be a kind of party kind of thing. We want everyone to just get involved and get on board right from the start.”
Delaware-native Amber Treon, who is spending her summer in Roseburg with her daughter, said she liked that the band had a wide array of instruments.
“They have a lot of energy," Treon said. "I’m going to actually go research them when I get home. I’ll probably buy their music."
Lead vocalist Alec Dalglish said Skerryvore's music is very lively and engaging.
"We encourage people to get involved and dance," Dalglish said.
Jack and Mary Jo Lincke moved to Roseburg from Sisters seven months ago and said Skerryvore reminds them of some of the music they heard at the Sisters Folk Festival.
“It’s just contemporary and folk, and it’s got a lot of spirit – and I love their accents,” Mary Jo said. “I would say it’s a cultural experience.”
Event coordinator Clint Newell said Skerryvore has been on his radar for awhile and he was excited to book them for this season.
“It’s obviously Celtic, but they put a cool edge on it,” Newell said. “They rock it out, and you don’t hear that out of a lot of bands from that region. I really like the unique flavor that they put out.”
Next week, Music on the Half Shell will welcome the John Jorgenson Quintet, a string-driven “gypsy jazz” band, at 7 p.m.
