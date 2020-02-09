With Black History Month and the Academy Awards both taking place in February, it’s the perfect time to plan a trip to places associated with the life of Harriet Tubman, whose story is told in the film “Harriet.”
Cynthia Erivo earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for portraying Tubman, who escaped from slavery in 1849 and repeatedly risked her life to guide nearly 70 enslaved people north to freedom via the Underground Railroad, a network of secret routes and safe houses.
The Underground Railroad National Historical Park is a good place to start learning about Tubman’s life and legacy. It’s located in her native Dorchester County, Maryland, about a two-hour drive from either Baltimore or Washington, D.C.
The park’s visitor center houses exhibits and a film. Afterward, take a drive along the 125-mile Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, a scenic route that winds through the beautiful landscape and waterscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The byway includes 36 sites relating to Tubman and the Underground Railroad.
Another good way to explore this chapter in American history is to visit one of the places that served as a station along the Underground Railroad.
The Johnson House, in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, was built in 1768 and contains much of its original woodwork, glass and furnishings. The Johnson family, active in the movement to abolish slavery, harbored untold numbers of people who were making their way to freedom.
In Cincinnati, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center tells the story of the path to safety, as well as showing the ways in which slavery continues to exist around the world today.
About an hour away, in Ripley, Ohio, another stop on the Underground Railroad, the John Rankin House, offers a commanding view of the Ohio River, which marked the boundary between the South and North. Most of the 2,000 people who traveled through Ripley while escaping slavery stayed with the Rankin family, who were proud of never having lost a “passenger.”
Brooklyn’s Plymouth Church, and its famed anti-slavery minister, the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher, played a key role in New York City’s Underground Railroad. Fugitives making their way to Canada hid in the tunnel-like basement beneath the sanctuary. Abraham Lincoln worshiped there twice in 1860, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached there in 1963, delivering a sermon that presaged his “I Have a Dream” speech the next year. The church offers tours on Sundays, after the worship service.
At the end of her life, Tubman lived in Auburn, New York, about 45 minutes from Syracuse. Today, the land that she owned is the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Visitors can hear Tubman’s life story and tour the Home for the Aged that she built on her property. Tubman died in 1913 and is buried in nearby Fort Hill Cemetery, also open to the public.
