With all of the demands of daily life, it can be difficult to take the time to focus on health and wellness. A trip to a wellness resort is a chance to plug into the latest in healthy practices and come back recharged and ready to take on 2019.
Here are some of the most popular wellness resorts around the world.
The Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa is in the middle of 200 beautifully landscaped acres along the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Guests can enjoy leisurely strolls along white-sand beaches or take a walk through the jungle to enjoy the magnificent colors of the flowers.
Afterward, there’s time for a yoga class or spa treatment derived from ancient rituals, such as the traditional Temazcal ceremonies that help visitors detox and purify their bodies. In many treatments, the spa incorporates honey from stingless Melipona bees, which is known for its strong antimicrobial properties.
At Spain’s Park Hyatt Mallorca, guests can enjoy a day at the Serenitas Spa, an oasis of relaxation and serenity. The spa draws on Mallorca’s rich history and culture, as well as the tranquility of this beautiful island.
Serenitas offers everything you’ll need for an energizing experience, with treatments that are personally tailored to each guest, including facials, massages that alleviate pain and tension, Himalayan salt saunas, sensory showers and an outdoor vitality pool.
Also popular is the alpha quartz sand bed, as well as suites for singles or couples with a relaxing bed, terrace and bath.
The Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda, in northern Italy, works to help guests feel better in every way, from physical strength to mental balance. The spa offers an array of massages, four indoor and outdoor pools and whirlpools and special treatment packages such as the World of Water and Fire.
The exclusive Lefay Spa Method combines traditional Chinese medicine and Western science, with the goal of achieving a peak state of relaxation. The spa menu is a light and healthy take on Mediterranean cuisine.
Closer to home, the glamorous Fontainebleau Miami Beach is one of the world’s most famous resort hotels. The Florida icon features eye-catching design and high-tech touches throughout its elegant property.
The hotel’s luxurious Lapis Spa, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, embraces the beauty and energy of its setting to create an experience for the mind, body and spirit that is truly transformative.
Guests enjoy invigorating thermal heat therapies that use the power of water to restore energy flow, clear the mind and open the heart.
Nestled in California’s Sonoma County wine country, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa is blessed with a natural mineral hot springs.
In addition to a 40,000-square-foot spa with more than 40 therapies, the resort offers guests an 18-hole golf course, locally sourced products and has a Michelin-rated restaurant.
Guided morning hikes to scenic local parks and lookouts help guests further enjoy the beautiful surroundings.
