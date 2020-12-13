With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about a trip someplace warm and sunny. An all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean is a great way to make sure that your vacation will be safe and stress-free.
The advantage of an all-inclusive resort is that once you arrive, you never have to leave the property. Your accommodations, meals and activities are all in one convenient place. Since the vast majority of your expenses are included, it’s easier to plan a vacation that fits your budget.
Wherever you go, you’ll find strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced capacity, social distancing and masks. For example, at Sandals Resorts, your temperature is taken upon arrival, only one couple at a time is permitted in elevators, and rooms and common areas undergo frequent, deep cleaning and sanitizing. Tables at restaurants, bars and beaches are placed at safe distance. Many of the restaurants are open-air, bringing in a fresh breeze from the ocean.
While your Travel Leaders travel advisor will have lots of suggestions, here are some of the region’s most enchanting destinations:
- Dominican Republic: The resort area of Punta Cana is located where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic Ocean. It’s home to world-famous Bavaro Beach, which ranks among the longest stretches of white sand in the Caribbean. You’ll have your pick of numerous all-inclusive resorts, such as the Iberostar Punta Cana, where guests have direct access to the beach. In addition to relaxing on the sand and getting some pampering with a spa treatment, you can choose from activities like tennis, watersports and golf, with a course that’s located on-site. If you’re bringing the kids, the resort has a camp split into three age groups, with organized activities for guests from 4 to 17.
- Jamaica: Montego Bay, on the island’s northern coast, is home to an assortment of beachfront properties. You’ll find all-inclusives catering to families and adults, as well as large groups, and lots of ways to relax and enjoy yourself. The Moon Palace has one of the largest spas in Jamaica, where you can try a variety of massages, facials, wraps and other rejuvenating treatments. Sandals Montego Bay is a modern, luxurious adults-only resort, with a private beach where offshore reefs create calm waters for leisure swimming. Another of Sandals’ adults-only resorts is located in Negril, in western Jamaica. It’s known for a laid-back and fun-loving vibe.
- St. Lucia: Located in the Eastern Caribbean, this island is known for a pair of dramatic mountains, the Pitons, that rise up from its west coast. Located on its own peninsula, the Sandals Grande St. Lucian, an adults-only resort, offers guests calm waters and great natural beauty. You’ll enjoy romantic overwater bungalows and panoramic views. The resort offers a wide range of water sports, along with top-of-the-line equipment and professional instruction. At the resort’s Red Lane Spa, classic European rituals are reinterpreted with a Caribbean flair.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
