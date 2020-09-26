If a sun-drenched vacation on a powdery white-sand beach sounds tempting as winter approaches, think about taking a trip to Cancun, on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.
Since June, the country’s Caribbean resorts have been safely welcoming travelers from around the world. The government, national tourism board and the private sector are working together to implement measures that protect tourists and residents alike.
Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean were the first destinations in the Americas to receive the global Safe Travels stamp, issued by the World Travel and Tourism Council. The designation indicates that protocols recommended by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been implemented in public places. In addition, Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism has launched a certification process and so far, nearly 7,000 hotels, transportation companies, tour operators, restaurants and taxis have registered, meaning they’re complying with the highest health and safety standards.
Those measures include constant cleaning and disinfecting, hand-sanitizer stations, requirements tor 6-foot social distancing in public areas like restaurants and lounges, temperature checks and protective gear for staff, as well as constant monitoring of employees’ health status. Your luggage will be sanitized at your hotel, and you’ll have your temperature taken with a non-contact thermometer. Also, to make social distancing easier resorts are operating at less than their full capacity.
A great way to make your Cancun vacation stress-free is by staying at an all-inclusive resort. You’ll find ones that cater to singles, couples and families.
You won’t lose valuable vacation time trying to figure out where to go for meals or finding things to do. You’ll have everything you need to enjoy your trip on the resort property — access to a pristine stretch of beach, great food and lots of activities. All you have to do is unpack, put on some sunscreen and relax.
Another big advantage is the ability to control costs. It’s much easier to stick to a budget for your trip when the major expenditures — for accommodations, meals and beverages — are contained in a flat fee that you pay up-front. Your travel advisor will let you know what’s not included, like some gratuities or special activities.
If you’re a traveler who likes to take a break from the beach but stay busy, there are lots of options at an all-inclusive resort. Think water-based activities like snorkeling, scuba diving and water aerobics classes. You can also play beach volleyball, tennis or golf. Afterward, relax with a spa treatment. Resorts that cater to families will usually have programs for children.
Many Travel Leaders travel advisors have been to Cancun recently, getting a firsthand look at these health and safety precautions, so they can answer all of your questions. They report being impressed and feeling comfortable throughout their stay. The people who work in Mexico’s vital tourism industry are going above and beyond to offer visitors peace of mind.
