Ireland is a place I’ve always wanted to visit having seen pictures of the castles, the green countryside, and the golf courses. So when my wife, Jane Green put together a group of about two dozen people through Travel Leaders / Fly Away Travel to take a land tour of southern Ireland, I was excited. And it did not disappoint.
There was a lot more to it than I had envisioned. I didn’t know that many of the people in Ireland spoke Gaelic and many of their signs had both English and Gaelic. I did know that they drove on the left side of the road, although I still cringed every time I looked out and saw our tour bus driver in the left lane with traffic coming at us.
I didn’t know much about their history but I was about to find out. The Irish won their independence from the British less than a hundred years ago, and there’s still a bit of animosity there.
We flew into Dublin, the capital city, with a little over a half-million people, on the east coast of Ireland. A motor coach trip around the city took us to many of the well-known landmarks of Dublin. And our hotel was just a block away from the GPO (General Post Office) of Dublin, a grand structure on O’Donnell Street in the center of the city where Irish rebels stood their ground for independence from the British in the Easter uprising of 1916.
On our second day in Dublin we visited the Best Little Museum of Dublin where the museum director shared the Irish disdain for the English, and some great stories about the history of Ireland’s capital.
A visit to the famous Dublin Castle, originally built in the 13th century, gave us a glimpse into the castle’s diverse past. It was used for a military fortress, a prison, treasury, courts of law and was the seat of English administration for 700 years. It’s now used for important state receptions and presidential inaugurations.
We took a tour of the Teeling Distillery which showed us the full production process of whiskey-making. It opened just four years ago and was the first distillery to open in Dublin in 125 years.
On the way to Cork, we got a close-up view of the Irish countryside. There were mostly small farms, still with lush green grass, even late in the spring. The farms had sheep and cattle, and almost every farm had fences that were made from piled-up rocks that came from their fields.
We made a stop at the Kilkenny Castle, built in 1195 and one of the most recognized buildings in the country.
In the town of Cobh was a Titanic museum. It was where the final passengers boarded the ill-fated luxury ocean liner on its last port of call before it headed west, bound for New York, and met an untimely demise when it hit icebergs and sunk.
The next visit was to the much-anticipated Blarney Castle. It was built in 1446, and it’s famous for the Blarney Stone. If you kiss it, it’s said that you‘ll acquire eloquence and it’s so popular that there is almost always a line waiting to get in.
On to Kerry and to Killarney National Park, Ireland’s first national park in 1932, with scenic mountains, woodlands, waterways, parks and gardens. Riding in a jaunting car (horse-drawn wagon) made it even more fun to visit the Muckross House and Gardens, a 19th century Victorian mansion at the edge of the national park.
After a high-energy and fast-paced Celtic concert at the Ross Horse Track complex, I found that there was a 9-hole golf course built almost entirely inside the track. So the next morning, while everyone else in the group was taking in the Ring of Kerry tour, I was taking a tour of the Ross Golf Course. I didn’t play particularly well, but I have now played golf in Ireland!
The Ring of Kerry is the most famous and scenic route in Ireland and visitors get a look at an island off the coast, which was one of the locations where the last Star Wars movie was filmed. The tour went to a chocolate factory, a smoked salmon factory, and a tour of Kenmare Bay.
After a ferry ride on the way to Galway, our driver pulled up to a house along the highway, with a sign saying “Doolin Music House.” The owners welcomed us in and performed Irish music and told stories. People in Ireland love to tell stories.
One of the highlights for me was the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher on the west coast of Ireland. At the highest point, the cliffs tower at just over 700 feet above the Atlantic Ocean and span eight miles along the coastline, with jaw-dropping views from all along the ridges of the cliffs. It was recently ranked the best cliff view on the planet by Conde Nast Traveler.
The visit to the cliffs was a tough act to follow, but dinner that night was a banquet at the Dunguaire Castle where Jane and I were asked to be the honorary Queen and King for the event and were treated like royalty. Our loyal subjects joined us for the dinner, which was superb and was accompanied by a music and drama program put on by the castle staff between courses of dinner. It was a night that will be hard to forget.
Near the community of Ballyvaughn, we visited the Aillwee Cave with caverns, underground waterfalls, stalactites and underground rivers stretching deep into Aillwee Mountain.
For dinner that night, the group was treated to the Irish Food Trail with a guide walking us to three different restaurants for three courses of typical Irish cuisine. On the final stop was dessert and a lesson on how to make Irish Coffee.
Then it was back to Dublin for the final leg of the trip, stopping at the Charleville Castle where a movie was being filmed. And the final tour was at the magnificent seven-story Guinness Brewery, Europe’s largest stout producing brewery opened in 1904 and now sold in more than 150 countries.
It was a memorable trip with so many castles, stunning scenery, breweries, distilleries, a round of golf, informative lessons in history of the land and roundabouts that didn’t seem to go anywhere.
The land tour by motor coach gave us a wonderful closeup look at the local culture of Ireland.
