Hawaii is a bucket-list destination for many people who dream of relaxing on a beach in a tropical paradise. But the islands are also a haven for travelers with an appetite for adventure.
The islands offer a combination of incredible natural beauty, fascinating Polynesian culture and a wide variety of activities geared toward thrill-seeking vacationers.
As of mid-October, you can come to Hawaii without quarantining if you produce a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of your flight departure. Of course, the requirements are subject to change, so check with your travel advisor for the latest information.
Oahu is home to the state capital, Honolulu, as well as world-famous beaches like Waikiki and historic sites including the USS Arizona Memorial.
To explore the outdoors, there are a variety of lush mountain trails that traverse tranquil streams and picturesque pools to reach towering waterfalls. You can go hiking and mountain biking through the flower-filled rainforest of Manoa Valley.
For an amazing underwater experience, try scuba diving on Maunalua Bay where you’ll get a close-up look at the island’s colorful marine life.
The island of Hawaii, the largest in the chain, is nicknamed the Big Island. It’s the site of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Extending from sea level to 13,677 feet, the park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea and Mauna Loa,
If you’re a hiker, the 500-square-mile park features amazing vantage points where you can see the incredible physical changes wrought by the Kilauea volcano’s eruption in 2018. You can take a leisurely walk on the paved, wheelchair-accessible Devastation Trail for sweeping views of Kilauea and Mauna Loa.
Maui, known as the Valley Isle, is home to the winding Hana Highway, one of Hawaii’s most scenic drives. The calm, clear waters along the Olowalu coastline are perfect for water sports like snorkeling or kayaking, when you’ll have a chance to spot endangered green sea turtles and colorful tropical fish.
If you take a hike along the coast, you’ll be rewarded with views of the West Maui Mountains. Or, travel along the Keanae Peninsula’s oceanside cliffs on a zip-line adventure through the jungle. Maui’s Haleakala National Park, known for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets, offers hiking and horseback riding.
Kauai is known as Hawaii’s Garden Isle thanks to the tropical rainforest that covers much of its surface. It’s also a treat for wildlife lovers.
From November to May, humpback whales return to the island’s waters to breed and give birth. On boat tours, it’s common to see turtles and dolphins swimming alongside these majestic creatures.
If you’re a kayaker, you can take a Wailua River tour that combines hiking with a journey down Kauai’s only navigable river. As you paddle along the river through the lush greenery, you’ll come to pools at the base of cascading waterfalls, where you can take a refreshing dip.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
