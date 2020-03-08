From the ruined to the beautifully preserved, Germany’s fairytale castles offer a window into the country’s medieval and renaissance history, soaring above a forest or standing proudly in a valley, there are castles for history buffs, architecture lovers, and fans of fairytales, myths and legends alike.
Castle visits are enhanced by colorful festivals, thrilling re-enactments or even a traditional German meals an atmospheric beer garden with extraordinary views.
For example, the Schwerin Castle — located on an island on Lake Schwerin — is one of Europe’s significant works of romantic historicism. Once home to the region’s grand dukes, the majestic neo-renaissance building is today the regional seat of parliament. The castle’s chambers and ballrooms, famous for their 19th century decorations and Little Peter, a good natured ghost-are all open to the public.
Set high on a mountain in the Swabian Alps, the Hohenzollern Castle is the third castle to occupy this sight. Construction was completed in 1867.
The ancestral seat of the powerful House of Hohenzollern dynasty, its palatial buildings are filled with opulent rooms and imaginative details, such as door handles carved as peacocks. Highlights include chapels, the Prussian royal crown and a secret passage, as well as a pretty beer garden.
Surrounded by forest on Königstuhl Hill, Heidelberg Castle dominates the landscape of the scenic Neckar Valley. Damaged, destroyed and rebuilt countless times since it was first built in 1255, and remarkably, there’s so much of the sandstone complex left to visit. There’s impressive Renaissance architecture to admire, such as the elaborate facades and sculptures of the Ottheinrich Building.
Towering above the Eltz forest on a 230 foot high rock, Castle Eltz is a truly incredible sight. With a multitude of towers, turrets and timber frames, the medieval castle is surrounded on three sides by the Elzbach River and was occupied by several branches of the family that owned it for 33 generations. Guided tours take in the gorgeous furnished rooms, including the enormous Rosendorf Kitchen, and a collection of precious artifacts that span eight centuries.
The most well known German castle is the Neuschwanstein Castle. Perched above the village of Hohenschwangau, this 19th century palace was the inspiration behind Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It was commissioned by King Ludwig II in honor of the composer Richard Wagner and much of the interior was influenced by the legends on which the later based his operas.
Visit the intricately carved bed chamber and Byzantine throne room, and marvel at Mary’s Bridge, which stretches across a deep gorge. This, and much more, can be found in the amazing country of Germany.
