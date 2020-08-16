Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you’ll come across occasions when you want to leave a tip for good service.
But figuring out how much to give can be tough, especially if you don’t travel that often. Here are some guidelines that apply to domestic destinations. To make tipping easier, remember to bring some small bills with you.
Bartender: Whether you’re enjoying a cocktail, a glass of wine or a pint of the local brew, leave $1 per drink or 15 to 20 percent of the total bill.
Concierge: The person who staffs the concierge desk can be a lifesaver in making your trip go more smoothly. While a tip isn’t expected, $5 per request will show that you appreciate their expertise.
Housekeeping: The workers who keep your hotel room clean should get $2 to $3 a night, up to $5 or more for high-end hotels. Be sure to leave the tip in an obvious place, like on a pillow or with a note, preferably each day before you leave the room.
Porter or bellhop: If a hotel employee helps bring your luggage to your room, tip him or her $1 or $2 a bag. If you leave your bags with a hotel porter before checking in or after checking out, the same guideline applies.
Restaurant staff: It’s customary to tip 15 to 20 percent of the bill. If you’re disappointed with the service, you should still leave 15 percent, but speak to the manager to express your unhappiness with how you were treated and that you’re reluctant to return. Your chat will have more of an impact than a low or no tip. If food was the issue, don’t decrease your tip for the server who may have been outstanding. Instead again, raise issues about the food to wait staff or management.
Room service: If you get evening hunger pangs and it’s too late for a restaurant, ordering in may be the best option. Check the bill to see whether a tip is included. A service charge or convenience fee usually goes to the hotel, not to the server. So, tip 15 to 20 percent if the gratuity isn’t included.
Spa staff: If your trip includes some personal pampering, ask the front desk attendant whether a gratuity is included in the bill. If not, tip 10 to 20 percent for the service.
Taxi driver: Your tip should be a reflection of the service you received, but the average amount to give is 10 to 15 percent of the fare.
Tour guide: A good tour guide can deliver an unforgettable experience. On a bus tour of several hours, tip 10 to 20 percent of the cost of the tour. For a charter or sightseeing bus, like the Hop-On, Hop-Off buses, $1 per day will suffice. On a longer route without a built-in gratuity, give $5 to $10 to the guide and another $5 to $10 to the driver. The only time you shouldn’t tip tour guides is if they are working at national parks or other government sites.
