Are you and your future spouse having trouble coming up with the perfect honeymoon destination?
Considering what you enjoy doing together at home will give you a good sense of your vacation style.
Here are some places to consider across the country, from big cities to small towns and national parks.
If you and your significant other like to be first in line to try new restaurants, keep a wine-tasting journal, enjoy collecting the work of local artists and use lots of architectural landmarks as photo backdrops, consider a destination that combines culture and cuisine.
Look at cities like Asheville, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, known for its vibrant arts scene and historic architecture; and Santa Barbara, California, rich in boutiques, upscale restaurants and Spanish-influenced buildings.
Denver is home to landmark 19th-century buildings and ultramodern museums, as well as diverse restaurants and great craft beer.
If you and your significant other love to spend time doing anything outdoors, if you’d rather be hiking, biking and camping, you want a destination that will let you explore and experience nature in all its beauty. These are places where you can spend your perfect honeymoon day on a morning hike, followed by evening cocktails.
Think about Moab, Utah, gateway to the massive rock formations in Arches National Park; New York’s Adirondack region, with its mountains, lakes and valleys; or Sedona, an Arizona desert town that’s surrounded by red-rock buttes, canyons and pine forests. Sedona is also known for its New Age shops, spas and art galleries.
Perhaps you’re a couple that loves active, adventurous pursuits, like zip lining and skydiving. Destinations that will give you a boost of adrenaline include the Hawaiian island of Kauai, nicknamed “the Garden Isle” for the rainforest that covers most of its landscape. On Kauai, you’ll find dramatic cliffs and hiking destinations like the 14-mile-long Waimea Canyon.
Or, think about a trip to a national park. In Maine, Acadia National Park is marked by woodland, rocky beaches and granite peaks. At California’s Yosemite National Park, the outdoor activities include rafting, rock climbing, biking and horseback riding. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a perfect base to explore Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.
If your idea of a perfect evening is sitting in front of the TV with a newly opened bottle of wine, you want a honeymoon with opportunities for pampering. Pick a place where you can spend time relaxing and reminiscing about your wedding day, enjoying a cocktail by the pool and a 90-minute couples massage.
Consider Hot Springs, Virginia, where you can soak in the mineral-laden pools; Calistoga, a small city in California’s Napa Valley, known for hot springs, mud baths and wineries; or Florida’s Key West. The southernmost city in the contiguous United States is famed for its beaches, historic architecture and stunning sunsets.
