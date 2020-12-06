If you’re an adventure-seeking traveler who loves to spend time outdoors, Mexico is filled with natural wonders that you can discover on foot, on horseback or on the water.
The country’s diverse landscape ranges from wild, open canyons to mysterious caverns and glowing underwater lagoons. Depending on your interests, you can lace up your hiking boots, go for a refreshing swim, get a close-up look at underwater life or take a romantic lakeside walk.
Here are some ideas for exploring Mexico. Keep in mind that it may take extra time to reach the more remote locations. Wherever you go, your Travel Leaders travel advisor will help you plan the perfect trip.
Copper Canyon, in northern Mexico, is larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon. It’s a place of awe-inspiring valleys, mountain peaks, winding rivers and waterfalls. You’ll find numerous hiking trails, but the expansive backcountry is best reached on horseback or burro.
Copper Canyon is also home to hot springs, where you can take a relaxing soak while admiring the scenery.
Palancar Reef, on the southwest side of the island of Cozumel, is a great spot for a novice scuba diver. On a diving tour, you’ll see coral walls and towering rock spires teeming with marine life, including majestic sea turtles.
More experienced divers can try nearby Paso del Cedral to get a glimpse of larger schools of exotic fish. For snorkeling, try the crystal-clear waters of Akumal Bay.
The Garcia Caves, deep in the mountains of Nuevo Leon in the northeastern part of the country, aren’t for the timid traveler. But if you’re brave enough to enter, you’ll be rewarded with incredible views seldom seen aboveground. Paths descend to 27 separate chambers deep below the surface. As you squeeze past ominous limestone columns, you’ll hear the sounds of elusive bats and dripping streams echoing through eerie caverns.
Cenotes are natural sinkholes caused when caverns collapse to reveal hidden underground pools. There are several located throughout the resort areas of Cancun and Riviera Maya. Some are like large open lakes with crystal-clear water, sandy bottoms and floating gardens. Others are more like mysterious caverns. Bring your bathing suit and good footwear for a swim in a natural pool.
Sumidero Canyon is set within a national park in southern Chiapas state. You can take a boat tour along the Grijalva River, where you’ll pass lush canyon walls, streams and waterfalls. This is a good spot for viewing wildlife without disturbing their natural habitat. Pack binoculars to see endangered species like the spider monkey and river crocodile.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
