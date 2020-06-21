Movies can take you right to the heart of some of the world’s most romantic, vibrant and adventurous destinations. If you’re doing a lot of streaming these days, here some titles that will let you dream now and travel later.
“La La Land,” a love story between a musician and an actress, is a valentine to classic Los Angeles. It was filmed at some of the city’s most iconic spots, including Griffith Observatory, Grand Central Market, Angels Flight funicular railway and the Hermosa Beach Pier, known for its gorgeous sunsets.
The mighty mountains and enchanting landscape of New Zealand stand in for Middle Earth in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Among the many filming locations you can visit are several in Wellington, the capital, including Harcourt Park and Mount Victoria.
“Midnight in Paris,” a time-traveling romantic comedy, was filmed throughout the City of Lights. It opens with a montage that highlights some of the most famous spots in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Elysees and the Louvre, with its glass-and-metal pyramid entrance.
Thailand’s beautiful scenery takes center stage in the thriller “The Beach.” Filming locations included a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park, about 3 hours north of Bangkok and one of the best places in the country to see Asian elephants in the wild.
The Greek island of Skopelos, on the Aegean Sea, gets its moment in the sun in the musical “Mamma Mia!” In the capital, Hora, you’ll find winding streets, monasteries and a medieval castle. Filming locations include the island’s beaches and the exterior of Agios Ioannis, a chapel built atop a steep rock.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the southern Caribbean, served as the backdrop for the swashbuckling adventure tale “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.” Filming locations include Wallilabou Bay and the Tobago Cays, a dream for scuba divers and beachcombers.
The drama “The Descendants,” set in Hawaii, was shot in Honolulu, on Oahu, and around Hanalei Bay on the island of Kauai. The picturesque bay consists of nearly two miles of beach, surrounded by mountains.
“The Call of the Wild,” the story of a dog’s survival in the wilds of Alaska and the Canadian Yukon during the late 19th century, will get you primed for a visit to Skagway’s historic district and the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park.
The animated film “Coco” takes you on a journey into the history and culture of Mexico through the story of a boy who dreams of being a musician. It’s inspired by the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead, when people gather to remember departed loved ones.
You’ll spot London landmarks in “Paddington,” like Buckingham Palace and Tower Bridge. But you’ll also get a little taste of Central America. The filmmakers used Costa Rica’s Monteverde Cloud Forest, a mountain rainforest, as a stand-in for the beloved bear’s home of Peru.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.