As temperatures get cooler, it’s time to plan a warm weather getaway to a place where you can sit on the beach, bask in the sunshine and enjoy outdoor activities.
Three of the most popular options — Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic — are a short plane ride away from most parts of the United States. These countries, which rely on tourism to provide jobs and fuel their economy, are ready to welcome American vacationers safely and comfortably.
You’ll find enhanced cleaning procedures at hotels and resorts and social-distancing measures in place on beaches and at restaurants.
Each of the three countries has its own entry requirements but they’re subject to change, so check with your Travel Leaders travel advisor for the most up-to-date information. As of mid-August, there are no requirements for a COVID-19 test before visiting Mexico by air. The Dominican Republic and Jamaica require a negative COVID-19 test from visitors.
Cancun, on the Yucatan Peninsula, is Mexico’s largest resort area, with a 17-mile beachfront hotel zone. The region is renowned for its white-sand beaches, clear turquoise waters and rich marine life. You’ll find golf courses, international cuisine and, when you’re ready for some pampering, spa treatments. You can explore the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef system, teeming with exotic fish and coral, on a snorkeling trip or glass-bottom boat tour.
Playa del Carmen, a town along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, is a fishing village that’s become one of the country’s newest resort destinations while preserving its small-town charm. Tourism in Playa is centered on the Quinta Avenida, or Fifth Avenue, a pedestrian walkway lined with shops, bars and restaurants. Playa del Carmen is also a top diving destination, with vibrant sea life and underwater caverns to explore.
Whichever location you choose, be sure to check out the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, where the pyramids, temples, columned arcades and other structures are evidence of a once-dazzling ancient city.
In the Dominican Republic, the resort area of Punta Cana has one of the Caribbean’s longest stretches of white-sand beaches. You’ll find upscale hotels and resorts, including beachside lodging that’s perfect for a romantic getaway. To experience the area’s natural beauty, visit the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park, with more than 500 species of plants and 11 lagoons.
The Dominican Republic is also a great destination for a golf vacation, with courses designed by some of the sport’s biggest names.
Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae, has a laid-back vibe. Montego Bay, on the north coast, is a bustling city with shops and clubs lining Gloucester Avenue and swimming at Doctor’s Cave, one of the island’s most famous beaches. The Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park is one of the largest migratory bird sites in the Caribbean, with dozens of species. The port town of Ocho Rios is another popular destination, offering stunning scenery and world-class resorts. The surrounding area is home to rainforest, rivers and waterfalls.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.