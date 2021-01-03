If you’ve always dreamed of getting married in a romantic, faraway spot, your dream can still come true even during this time when the coronavirus has made travel more challenging.
Travel advisors have years of experience assisting clients with milestone celebrations like weddings and the expertise to help you plan a safe and socially distanced destination wedding that meets the highest safety standards.
Travel advisors speak with you to understand your dreams, expectations and budget to create a customized experience. They can offer firsthand knowledge and expert insights into the possibilities for your wedding.
For example, many Travel Leaders travel advisors have recently visited Cancun, where they observed precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They know which hotels and resorts are adhering to the strictest requirements that will make your event memorable and safe.
When it comes to accommodations, you’ll find that hotels and resorts have responded to the threat of COVID-19 with precautions on every square inch of their property. Lobbies have been modified for social distancing, with furniture removed to create more space. Many properties are using online check-in and keyless entry to reduce contact points. They’re keeping rooms vacant for 72 hours between guests and providing daily housekeeping only upon request, in order to reduce the number of people entering the room.
Here are some things to consider as you plan your destination wedding:
First, you have to decide where to go. You’ll have lots of options to choose from in places like Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii — as well as across the continental United States. The top five tropical destinations, according to recent surveys, are Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; St. Lucia; Costa Rica; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Bar Harbor, Maine; Tucson, Arizona; Park City, Utah; Lake Placid, New York; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming are the top non-tropical spots.
Travel advisors are constantly monitoring which destinations are reopening to American travelers, as well as ever-changing health requirements. They’ll have the most up-to-date information, especially with regard to how cruise lines, airlines, hotels and more are enacting new safety protocols.
Next, consider how big a wedding you want. With pandemic-required restrictions on large gatherings, you may have to opt for a smaller ceremony. A smaller in-person group means a wider range of venue options and more flexibility in your budget. Not only is this low-pressure option easier to plan, it will also allow you to broadcast and record your big day to a larger audience with a Zoom conference or livestream.
From intimate gardens to panoramic penthouse balconies, overwater bungalows and sun-soaked beaches, a mini ceremony opens up a world of creative choices. For example, Palace Resorts in Mexico and Jamaica offer all-inclusive luxury like gourmet dining and five-star accommodations. Funjet Vacations partners with top airlines and hotel chains to bring you deals that you can get through your travel advisor.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact Travel Leaders/ Fly Away Travel.
