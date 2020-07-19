After being closed since March due to COVID-19, some of the nation’s top theme parks have started reopening this summer. Visitors should be prepared for changes.
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as health authorities in Florida, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have implemented measures designed to promote cleanliness, physical distancing and reduced contact in its parks and resorts. California’s Disneyland will have similar measures in place but remains closed for now.
Walt Disney World scheduled the opening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15. Disney Springs, the shopping, dining and entertainment complex, is also open. The parks have placed significant limits on the number of visitors.
During the initial reopening period, visitors will have their temperature taken upon arrival. If anyone in the party has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above, no one in the party will be allowed to enter, say Disney World officials.
Taking your own temperature and those in your party before leaving for the park will give you some peace of mind.
All guests ages 2 and up — and cast members — will be required to wear face coverings at many parks. Visitors should bring their own mask and wear it at all times, except when dining or swimming. Keep in mind that costume masks are not considered appropriate face coverings.
Once inside, guests will notice directional signs and ground markings that are designed to help them navigate the park while maintaining a safe distance from other people. Also, barriers have been added in places where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Visitors may notice these barriers in areas around cash registers or at guest relations, for example.
Some experiences may be modified or unavailable, to allow for physical distancing and limited contact. For example, dining and add-on experiences have limited seating capacity. Some shows, parades and fireworks may remain closed or offer limited availability, based on advice from health experts.
While “high-touch” experiences, such as character greetings, will be suspended, or guests may have to stay several feet away from the characters in the parks.
Disney World is recommending that all guests use cashless payment options, such as debit and credit cards and Disney gift cards. Contactless payment options, such as a mobile wallet app on a smartphone, can also be used.
Guests at Disney Resort hotels have the option of using their Magic Bands to charge purchases.
Hotels on theme park grounds have procedures in place that increase the cleaning of high-traffic areas such as elevators, escalators, handrails, benches and tables, and restrooms.
Prior to arrival, hotel rooms will undergo a thorough cleaning, with attention to high-touch areas like remotes, door handles and housekeeping tools. Floors are regularly steam cleaned and vacuumed. Hotel guests will find individually wrapped glassware and double-cased pillows at many resort hotels.
