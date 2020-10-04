When the weather turns cooler and the leaves change color, it’s a great time for a drive to view the fall foliage. Getting away for a long weekend — or longer — can help you relax and recharge while you stay close to home.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you figure out where and when to go, where to stay and what to see. Here are some suggestions:
- Vermont has 10 scenic byways that will take you past historic homes, villages and state parks, with stunning views of mountains, meadows and forests. The Scenic Route 100 Byway is among the most popular foliage drives. You can travel nearly 150 miles, or about two-thirds of the length of the state.
- New York’s Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway stretches for 52 miles across four towns, with lots of opportunities to take side trips for adventure lovers, history buffs, families and foodies. On a clear day, you’ll get a panoramic view of the region from the Five-State Lookout.
- Skyline Drive runs for 105 miles along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. There are 70 overlooks that offer views of the Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont region. Skyline Drive is also a regular crossing for wildlife, including deer, bears and wild turkey.
- Straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is renowned for its plant and animal life, the beauty of its mountains and the remnants of Appalachian Mountain culture. Scenic drives include 32-mile Newfound Gap Road, which passes by the Appalachian Trail.
- Michigan’s heavily forested Upper Peninsula is stunning during the fall. Scenic roads include the Brockway Mountain Drive, near Copper Harbor. At several points along the 10-mile route you’ll get breathtaking views of the harbor, Lake Superior and the surrounding woodland on the Keweenaw Peninsula.
- The hillsides surrounding central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks put on a spectacular autumn show, especially along the shoreline. In Ha Ha Tonka State Park, the foliage provides a perfect backdrop for deep ravines, towering bluffs and the ruins of a mansion modeled after a European castle.
- Colorado’s 26 scenic and historic byways include the 205-mile West Elk Loop. The byway touches national forests and mountain towns, in addition to a diverse landscape of meadows, rivers and canyons and stands of aspen lit up in gold and orange.
- New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway is a loop of 84 miles starting and ending in Taos, one of the state’s most beautiful locations for fall colors. Along the way, you’ll get dazzling scenery and a glimpse into New Mexico’s history, including its longest continuously occupied residence
- Oregon’s West Cascades Scenic Byway is a 215-mile roadway weaving through forested corridors that turn brilliant colors in the fall. For a two-wheel trip, the 36-mile Covered Bridges Scenic Bikeway is a family-friendly route from a historic downtown to a picturesque lake.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.