Florida’s theme parks have been reopened for several months now, with measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here’s some of what you can expect if you have a trip planned for winter or spring break.
No matter which park you’re visiting, the rules will be the same. You’ll have to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. A temperature check will be required upon arrival, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be admitted.
While in the park, you’ll be asked to keep a distance of at least 6 feet between your travel party and others, and pay attention to floor markings that indicate where your group should stand when in line.
You’ll also find enhanced cleaning wherever you go in the park and resorts, with extra attention given to sanitizing high-traffic areas, like elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, restrooms and transportation vehicles. Touchless payment options are available at restaurants and shops.
In an interview with The New York Times, union officials who represent park employees note that Disney World has strengthened its safety protocols since reopening in July, requiring that all guests wear masks, rather than allowing bandanas or neck gaiters as alternatives, and employees are policing whether they are being worn correctly.
Initially, visitors were allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking when they were walking around. Now, people must be seated or stationary when they remove their mask to eat or drink. Also, more dividers have been installed in restaurants and on rides.
Be aware that wherever you go, some attractions and events may be closed or attendance capped because of the risk of transmitting the coronavirus. But you’ll still find plenty of opportunities for you and your family to relax and enjoy yourselves.
Special events include the International Festival of the Holidays, at EPCOT through Dec. 30, featuring traditions and food from 11 countries. In addition, Disney World has announced extended hours during Christmas week. At Universal Orlando Resort, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be decked out for Christmas and the new Holiday Experience will feature Macy’s giant balloons and colorful floats.
Many Travel Leaders travel advisors have been to Disney World recently, so they can answer your questions and give you the benefit of their firsthand experience. They report being impressed with the safety precautions and feeling comfortable during their stay.
Among the things they mention are hand-sanitizing stations at the beginning and end of every ride, a smooth online check-in at Disney resorts and extra safety measures, such as putting the hotel room’s remote control in a plastic bag, so that you’re the first person who’s touched it after it’s been cleaned. As one travel advisor said, “You’re still going to have fun, you’re still going to see characters, you’re still going to have a great time on attractions.”
For help navigating any travel plans, contact Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.