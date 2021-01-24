If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can enjoy wintertime activities, ski resorts are a natural destination. You can hit the slopes with confidence this season, as resort operators have taken steps to ensure a safe and fun experience.
The National Ski Areas Association, an industry group of more than 300 alpine resorts across the country, has developed a Ski Well, Be Well program, based on scientific guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Its goal is to enable a safe and thoughtful winter of outdoor recreation.
You’ll find face coverings are required, as well as enhanced cleaning procedures and physical distancing in every area, from skiing and snowboarding lessons to the lift queue and restaurants.
Skiing and snowboarding already offer many of the precautions that experts advise us to take. Resorts include hundreds of acres of open terrain. It’s part of longstanding skiing and snowboarding etiquette to make sure that you leave enough space between yourself and others. Standard skiing and snowboarding gear includes items like neck gaiters, goggles and gloves that help keep your face and hands covered.
The Ski Well, Be Well guidelines spell out additional steps that ski resorts are taking. For example, many resorts have adopted technology to reduce contact between employees and guests. Transactions such as payments and scanning tickets and passes are going touchless. And resorts are instituting the most up-to-date cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all parts of their operation, with special emphasis on high-touch areas like restrooms, rental shops and dining facilities.
Employees have also been trained in COVID-19 safety protocols. They’ll undergo daily wellness checks at the start of their shift. Face coverings will be required whenever physical distancing can’t be achieved. This includes indoor and outdoor spaces, except when eating or drinking.
Ski resort employees who work at the lift area have lots of experience managing lines and ensuring a constant flow of traffic. But there’ll be a few extra requirements to make sure people maintain a safe physical distance from each other on their way up the mountain.
Due to the length of skis and snowboards, physical distancing in the lift line occurs naturally, but face coverings will be mandatory while you wait in line. You’ll be asked to make sure your group is assembled and to help each other board. Lift attendants will not require you to ride a chairlift with people you don’t know.
Chairlifts are placed about 50 feet apart, so there’ll be plenty of room between you and the parties in front and behind. Rides are generally 5-10 minutes, and open lifts provide constant airflow as they travel up the slopes. Closed cabins have windows and vents that allow for the exchange of air. Standard safety rules require that people clear the unload area quickly after disembarking. Once clear of the chair, you’ll find fresh air and wide-open spaces.
