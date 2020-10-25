While professional sports have resumed play, fans are still largely relegated to watching their favorite athletes and teams on television. If you’re craving to see a game in person, you can make it even more memorable with a trip to a championship event in 2021 or beyond.
Whatever sport you’re interested in and wherever it takes place around the world, your travel advisor can create a package that includes transportation, lodging, sightseeing and, most importantly, tickets to these highly sought-after events.
Here are just a few examples:
For tennis fans, it’s hard to match the history and tradition of Wimbledon. If you’ve dreamed of watching the sport’s best players compete at the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, now is the time to start planning. Next year’s championship is scheduled for June 28 to July 11.
Your Wimbledon package can include a personalized itinerary that includes first-class hotels in London, the finest tickets at Centre Court and access to exclusive in-stadium restaurants and bars. Your travel advisor can also put together pre- or post-Wimbledon tours of England.
If you’re a football fan, a trip to the Super Bowl has to be on your bucket list. The 2021 Super Bowl will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, and the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, at the new, state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium.
Whenever you go, you’ll want to plan a long weekend so that you can take advantage of all of the events in the host city and do some sightseeing, too. Your luxury package may include first-class hotels and admission to the NFL Fan Experience and Ultimate Super Bowl Tailgate Party, as well as transportation to and from the stadium and tickets to the game.
One of golf’s four major tournaments, The Masters, will take place from April 5-11, 2021, at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club. Your travel advisor can put together an itinerary that includes watching practice rounds, following your favorite golfer through the four-day tournament and witnessing the Green Jacket passed on to the next winner. Your luxury package will include accommodations at some of Georgia’s finest hotels and you can add on extras, like a round of golf at some of the area’s most exclusive clubs.
A fun way to see many of baseball’s top players at the same time is by attending the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will take place July 11-14, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Events include the Futures Game, featuring top Minor League prospects, the Legends and Celebrities Softball Game and a Home Run Derby and Fan Fest, capped off by the 91st All-Star Game on July 13.
Packages include first-class accommodations and tickets to all events, including your choice of seats at the All-Star Game. Your travel advisor can create a vacation that includes extras such as golf and spa treatments.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.