Along with just about every other aspect of life, travel for business and pleasure across the country and around the world is being affected by the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Travel has come to a crawl and no one knows for sure when things will return to normal. Some people are optimistically booking plans for later in the year, while others are taking a wait-and-see attitude before planning a trip.
In the midst of all the uncertainty, local travel advisors are fielding questions from their clients about the impact on honeymoons, destination weddings, family reunions, summer vacations, trade shows, conferences and business trips.
The majority of travel agencies are small businesses, with owners and staff who work on commissions that are paid by suppliers — like airlines, cruise lines, hotels and tour operators — after a trip is taken.
Even though their business and livelihood is at stake, at this unprecedented time travel advisors remain committed to responding to each client’s concerns and handling cancellations. The safety of their clients is the top priority for travel advisors.
The value of using a travel advisor — having a person who cares on the other end of your email or phone call — is readily apparent at a time when travelers don’t know where else to turn.
If you’re wondering who to talk with as you work through canceling or rescheduling or planning an itinerary, consider these five reasons to use a travel advisor, even if you didn’t originally book your travel with one.
A point of contact for customer care
A travel advisor is your single point of contact for your trip, handling all arrangements with airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, hotels and ground transportation companies.
Expert knowledge
Travel advisors work closely with industry groups and government agencies to ensure that you’re getting accurate and up-to-date information about anything that could affect international or domestic travel.
Good value for your money
Travel advisors have built up relationships with suppliers over many years, giving them in-depth knowledge of everything that goes into a trip. They work hard to provide the very best value in the market, with exclusive rates for the world’s top hotels, cruise lines, airports and tour operators.
Greater trip protection
When it comes to travel insurance, it can be difficult to figure out what you need. Travel advisors can recommend options that will help you protect the financial investment you’ve made in your trip, as well as suggest policies that cover situations like an emergency medical evacuation.
Emergency contact while traveling
The job of your travel advisor doesn’t end once you leave on your trip. No matter where you are in the world, travel advisors are available to answer your questions. and offer you expert advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.