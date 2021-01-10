Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you want to make sure that your transportation and accommodations are following stringent safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Travel Leaders’ parent company, Internova Travel Group, is undertaking several initiatives designed to promote safety. Travel advisors have new resources at their disposal to help clients make plans for their trip that meet the highest standards, and the company is taking part in international efforts to improve airline and cross-border safety.
Currently, COVID-19 test results for travel are often shared on printed paper — or photos of the paper — from unknown labs, and written in languages that may be foreign to those inspecting them. A new international initiative, CommonPass, has the potential to replace travel bans and quarantines. It will give officials worldwide the ability to verify the health status of travelers, while maintaining strict privacy standards designed to protect personal information.
When fully implemented, travelers and government officials alike will know that everyone on their flight has been tested with the same standard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is among the U.S. agencies observing trials for the program, one of which took place in October. Executives from Internova Travel Group were among those who tested the system on a flight from London to Newark, New Jersey. They report that the process was easy, quick and efficient.
Prior to departure, passengers participating in the test downloaded the CommonPass app. At the airport, they answered screening questions and took a COVID-19 test. A negative test result generated a digital health pass that enabled them to board the flight.
Travel Leaders Network is also working with the digital health company Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide to validate the safety protocols at more than 50,000 hotels booked through its travel advisors. The verification process will allow advisors to evaluate the quality of the myriad of health policies at hotels around the world.
Hotels that take part will comply with health and safety practices validated by experts in the field. The certification will assure travelers that a hotel or resort is health-security verified. It’ll be an added measure of confidence at a time when people are eager to travel again, but still have concerns.
Finally, Travel Leaders has launched Book with Confidence, a comprehensive program to help its travel advisors stay informed and up-to-date about health and safety protocols. Advisors can pass on what they’ve learned to their clients, to help them make informed, comfortable choices about where, when and how to travel.
Participating advisors will receive access to a comprehensive checklist of destination entry and testing requirements, health and safety protocols implemented by airports, airlines, transfer operators, resorts, tour companies, cruise lines, theme parks and attractions, as well as rules travelers should follow when returning from their trip.
The program will be supported with educational webinars. Participating advisors can use the Book with Confidence logo.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.