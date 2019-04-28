In the heart of the Yucatan Peninsula is an eco-park that is like no other. Xcaret is a 200-acre Mayan experience that is the highlight of any trip to that area of Mexico.
Hotel Xcaret, the closest hotel to the park, is a tribute to Mexico that offers much more than other all-inclusive resorts. It combines the comfort and luxury of a unique resort with full access to Xcaret, Xel-ha, Xplor Fuego, Xonetes and Xichen tours. In addition to food and beverages, an airport shuttle and transportation between parks are included.
The hotel’s 900 rooms are spread among five buildings that represent Mayan culture; Viento (Wind), Aqua (Water), Espiral (Spritual), Tierra (Earth), and Fuego (Fire). Accommodations are suited to travelers of all kinds, from families with young kids or teens to couples and groups. The architectural vision of each room connects guests with the rivers, the sea, the pool or the forest from all angles.
Twelve restaurants and nine bars invite guests on a culinary journey of global flavors. Cozy spaces with careful attention to detail serve delicious dishes for even the most demanding palates. For those seeking the perfect venue to celebrate love, the resort features a wide variety of locations for wedding ceremonies including an elevated chapel on a majestic pyramid with spectacular panoramic views.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico is proud to be the first hotel in the Americas to receive EarthCheck Building Planning and Design Standard certification, recognized for promoting sustainable architecture, construction and projects.
With a totally sustainable approach, Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s unique architecture creates a balance between aesthetics and ethics, designed to integrate the natural environment and create a special harmony that excites and entertains guests.
Inspired by Mexico’s culture, nature, art, gastronomy and hospitality, Hotel Xcaret Mexico undoubtedly promises the best of Mexico included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.