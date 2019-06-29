Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $556,850 to 83 nonprofits serving Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties.
Douglas County had 11 entities that were awarded a combined $73,400. The recipients were Altrusa International Foundation of Roseburg, Cobb Children's Learning Center, College Dreams, Friendly Kitchen, Roseburg Dream Center, Roseburg Foundation Fellowship, Roseburg School District, South Douglas Food Bank, St. Francis Community Kitchen, Umpqua Community College and United Community Action Network.
The mission of the tribe's foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide positive youth development and add to quality of life.
Offering assistance in education came through the following donations: Altrusa will use $3,000 to purchase books and support for Celebration of Literacy; Cobb School will receive $7,500 to subsidize costs of child care for low-income families; College Dreams will receive $7,500 to help create a college-going culture for the Glendale School District; the Roseburg School District will receive $3,000 to assist with revitalizing Eastwood Nature Days and Trail; and UCC will receive $7,400 to help reduce out-of-pocket cost for GED tuition, practice tests and testing fees.
Other donations in Douglas County were made to Friendly Kitchen, which will receive $7,500 to support a program that provides weekend meals to seniors and adults with disabilities; the Roseburg Dream Center, which will receive $7,500 to assist with cost of running the food pantry and daily drop-in homeless center; the Roseburg Foundation Fellowship, which was granted $7,500 to purchase food and assist with costs of the warming center; the South Douglas Food Bank, which was granted $7,500 to assist with utility costs and food for low income families; the St. Francis Community Kitchen, which will receive $7,500 to help defray the costs of operating the community kitchen; and UCAN, which is set to receive $7,500 to provide funding for an AmeriCorps member to assist with recruiting volunteers.
"The work of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation strengthens the fiber of southwestern Oregon," Foundation Executive Director Carma Mornarich said. "One grant at a time provides that more children are educated, families are helped and more hungry people are fed. Some of the requests are extremely basic. For instance, a food bank we've granted many times asks that we assist with purchasing protein and food items. Another charity we've granted asks for funding to improve laundry facilities in a shelter for homeless women and children. Assisting, preventing, enriching and lessening difficulty are what CCUIF is about. These grants are a hand up for so many in our communities."
Coos County will receive $24,250 for four charities, 11 charities from Deschutes County will divide $69,600, 16 charities in Jackson County will share $111,600, Josephine County will receive $77,500 for nine grantees, Klamath County will divide $52,500 among seven grantees and 14 charities from Lane County will share $81,500.
Additionally, there will be $66,500 among 11 organizations that serve multiple counties.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley received $10,000 for summer and after school S.T.E.A.M. programs in Jackson and Josephine Counties. Cascade School of Music received $7.500 to provide tuition assistance, Chess for Success received $5,000 to provide after school chess clubs at Title I schools, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon will receive $5,000 to support financial education in rural areas. Douglas Education Services' Take Root Parenting Hub will receive $7,500 to offer parenting education, and Guardian Partners will get $5,000 to support Guardian monitoring and education in Lane and Douglas County.
HIV Alliance will receive $6,000 to provide a youth education program on personal and sexual health, Magdalene Home gets $7,500 to provide a home for homeless teen moms and their babies, and Southern Oregon Aspire will get $5,000 to provide classes about intimacy, love and sexuality for developmentally disabled people. Southern Oregon Humane Society will receive $3,000 to help support the Humane Education Program for youth, and Wildlife Safari will receive $5,000 to provide scholarship for students in ZooSchool field trips.
CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998, and has awarded more than $18.5 million to the seven southwestern Oregon counties since its inception. Its awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.
Grants are awarded in January in June of each year. In January, CCUIF awarded $496,550 to 73 non-profits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.