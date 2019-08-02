About noon on Tuesday, firefighters at the Milepost 97 Fire who spent the morning felling hazardous trees along Interstate 5 southbound near Canyon Creek stopped for lunch.
The fire burning south of Canyonville is the second-largest uncontained fire in the conterminous United States at 13,070 acres as of Thursday morning.
They sat in the grass near the highway and reached into their brown bags, which they picked up from lunch station trailers at the incident command center in Tri City before heading out in the morning.
Some people might brush off lunch during their workdays, but Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman Brooke Burgess, who is stationed at the fire, said those lunch breaks are critical for firefighters to stay safe and effective while fighting the fire. Firefighters burn thousands of calories while in the field.
The lunches aren't a typical brown bag lunch. These lunches weigh about 5 pounds and top 1,800 calories. Most nutrition labels are based on a diet of 2,000 calories a day.
"Today there's a chicken wrap," said a worker handing out bags at the lunch station. "You're going to like it."
On Tuesday, the meat lunch, which Burgess said firefighters prefer over the vegetarian option, included a pepper jack cheese and chicken wrap, beef jerky, potato chips, shelled sunflower seeds, banana chips, a blueberry fig bar, a peanut butter and chocolate protein bar, baby carrots and a plum.
It also included an item that younger firefighters will remember as a staple of public school lunches — two Smuckers Uncrustables peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
"They're a very valuable commodity around camp," Burgess said.
Burgess said the public information tent gets calls from parents of firefighters who are concerned about their sons and daughters not getting enough food.
"We've had comments in the past from people saying, 'My son is out there and he's not getting enough to eat,'" she said.
Although Burgess reassures people firefighters have ample access to food, she said the concern isn't limited to worrying parents.
"(The incident command team safety officer) talked about that at this morning's briefing, about how important it is to eat and take care of yourself, like basic human needs, get enough sleep, rest," Burgess said.
A program called "Take 5 at 2" is a national campaign promoted by multiple wildfire training organizations aimed at boosting firefighters situational awareness while in the field. It encourages firefighters to take five minutes at 2 p.m. to be mindful of their surroundings and reflect on their alertness.
Between 2 and 6 p.m. is the hottest, least humid part of the day when winds start picking up and fire activity increases. It's considered the most dangerous part of the day to be fighting fires.
"The situation can turn quickly," Burgess said. "They call it the 'witching hour.'"
A study by the Wildfire Lessons Learned Center researched 115 instances of firefighters trapped by wildfire over 20 years. Half occurred between 2 and 5 p.m., and all but 12 happened between noon and 6 p.m.
By Tuesday, nine firefighters at the Milepost 97 Fire were injured, including one firefighter who was hit by rolling debris early Monday morning. The firefighter was released from the hospital that day.
Burgess said that number of injuries is common in firefighting conditions as complex as the Milepost 97 Fire, but she added more than one injury per day since the fire started last Wednesday is a lot. Firefighters have been working in steep, rocky, densely forested terrain with high winds and temperatures at times.
Fire supervisors are committed to making sure crews are healthy, Burgess said, and that includes 5-pound lunches and a few minutes to raise awareness of one's environment.
