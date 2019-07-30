TRI CITY — The Milepost 97 Fire burning south of Canyonville has grown to 12,336 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The fire, which began Wednesday, grew more than 5,000 acres over the weekend. Since Sunday, the fire’s advance has slowed, adding about 1,300 acres.
The fire is the largest uncontained blaze in the conterminous United States and was at 15% containment Tuesday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The incident management team doesn’t have an estimate of when the fire will be contained.
Incident Commander Link Smith said Monday’s favorable weather, including cooler temperatures, cloud cover and higher humidity, allowed crews to make progress, establishing control lines in key areas.
He said efforts have been focused toward the south of the fire along the west side of Interstate 5 to prevent the spread toward towns such as Azalea and Glendale.
ODF spokesman Joe Touchstone said contained areas are primarily on the north end of the fire.
He added efforts to prevent the fire’s spread toward populated areas has limited crews’ ability to aggressively fight other areas of the fire.
“It is preventing us from being as direct to the fire as we want to be,” Touchstone said. Rough terrain and abundant fire fuels around I-5 continue to make firefighting difficult, he said.
Preventing the fire’s spread on the east side of I-5 remains a priority, Touchstone said. Firefighters continue to mop up spot fires east of the highway.
Crews are removing hazardous trees along the highway Tuesday. Motorists should expect slowdowns on both sides of the highway between mileposts 88 and 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Officials believe an illegal campfire started the fire. Kyle Reed, a spokesman with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, which is leading the investigation, said the individual or individuals responsible haven’t been identified. The cost to fight the fire so far is estimated at $5.1 million.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced funding support to help fire suppression efforts Monday afternoon.
Personnel at the fire Tuesday is 1,358 with more than 1,000 firefighters split into day and night shifts.
Resources include 51 hand crews, 41 engines, 47 dozers and 22 water tenders. Additionally, there are 13 helicopters and two single-engine air tankers in use.
Smith said aircrafts continue to effectively help firefighters gain better access. The air tankers dropped 26 loads of retardant on the fire Monday.
The number of structures threatened by the fire has remained the same since the weekend at 586.
On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office created an interactive map so residents can check evacuation zones. Large areas south of the fire on both sides of I-5 remain in evacuation zones. Residents in Azalea and Galesville have been in a Level 2 “Set” warning since Saturday, meaning people should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. People as far south as Glendale are in a Level 1 “Be Ready” warning.
The evacuation notice for homes in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road in Canyonville that were evacuated on Thursday was reduced from Level 3 “Go” to Level 2 Tuesday morning.
An air quality advisory for Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and southern Douglas counties remains in effect, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
On Tuesday morning, air quality was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Medford and “unhealthy” in Grants Pass, according to DEQ’s air quality index.
Nine firefighters have been injured so far, including a firefighter who was hit by rolling debris Monday. The firefighter has been released from Rogue Valley Medical Center.
Touchstone said while firefighting efforts remain challenging, there’s aren’t many fires drawing away resources elsewhere.
“We’re getting the resources we need because we’re not battling other fires for resources,” he said.
