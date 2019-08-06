The Milepost 97 Fire south of Canyonville was 65% contained as of late Monday night.
Fire crews will continue to do mop-up operations for the next several days.
All evacuation notices were lifted Monday morning for residents near the fire. But Oregon Department of Forestry officials at the incident command center in Tri City are encouraging people to be ready to evacuate throughout the fire season.
The fire, which began July 24, was started by an illegal campfire, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
“Fire personnel throughout Oregon continue to respond to abandoned campfires, illegal debris burn piles and residents using power equipment in areas where these activities are prohibited or restricted due to fire danger,” read an ODF update Monday.
Last Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to a grass fire near Upper Camas Road. The fire appeared to be related to agricultural activities.
There were 1,187 personnel assigned to the Milepost 97 Fire as of Monday night, which is a reduction from more than 1,500 workers at the peak of the fire. Resources include 50 hand crews, six helicopters, 35 engines, 12 dozers and 28 water tenders.
