Crews completed fire line around the entire perimeter of the Milepost 97 Fire Saturday and officials said the fire hasn’t increased in size since Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
More than 1,500 people are working on the fire, which is estimated to have cost $13 million so far and is only 45% contained. But now, with fire lines in place, resources working on the fire are now focusing on mopping up hot spots near the perimeter of the blaze to ensure it doesn’t escape containment. Wildland firefighters will be working on areas within the first 20-50 feet of the fire line and extinguishing all smoking and smoldering material before pushing farther into the interior of the fire.
The firefighters will be carrying infrared cameras to help pinpoint burning areas.
Some resources from the fire were sent to the East Evans Fire that started Friday evening and is burning north of Medford in the Sams Valley area near East Evans Creek.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Oakland Rural Fire Department responded to a natural cover fire Friday evening about three miles northeast of Oakland. Firefighters arrived to find two small fires that quickly merged into one burning alongside the road near the 2000 block of Old Pioneer Road around 11:10 p.m. Firefighters stopped the fire’s spread at about a half-acre and remained on the scene until around 3 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Evacuation levels that had been in place around the Milepost 97 Fire were reduced to level one. Of the 586 structures that were threatened, none have been damaged.
The fire started around 10 p.m. July 24 just south of Canyonville. Until Friday morning, it was the largest uncontained wildfire in the conterminous United States. The fire is burning a patch of land that previously caught fire in the 1980s. DFPA officials said preliminary investigations point to an illegal campfire as the cause.
At approximately 20-square-miles in size, the Milepost 97 Fire is roughly twice the size of Roseburg and smoke from the interior of the fire may be visible for the next few days. The area’s air quality had been listed as unhealthy but is now listed as good, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s forecast.
