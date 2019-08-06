TRI CITY — Officials briefed U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on conditions of the Milepost 97 Fire at the incident command center late Tuesday morning.
Wyden’s visit comes as crews have largely contained the fire, which began on July 24 about 1 mile southeast of Canyonville.
The fire was 75% contained as of Wednesday morning, and personnel assigned to the fire dropped to 1,187 from its peak of more than 1,500. Crews will focus on mopping-up spot fires in the burn area going forward.
The Oregon Department of Forestry released its final regular update on the fire less than an hour before Wyden arrived at the command center. ODF will continue to update the Milepost 97 Fire Facebook page as needed.
Wyden and Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman thanked firefighters for working to contain the fire, which presented multiple challenges as soon as it began. The fire started in steep, rocky terrain.
At the briefing, Incident Commander Link Smith said Douglas Forest Protective Association District Manager Patrick Skrip called him when the fire was 2 acres to say it might get out of control.
“I’ve been in this country many times and brought several teams down here, and it’s really tough ground, tough country to fight fire in,” Smith said. “That burn scar contained a lot of snags, a lot of brush, basically unmanaged ground that’s difficult to put firefighters in, especially at nighttime.”
He said an incident management team arrived at the fire on Friday within 24 hours after ODF made the decision to respond.
Resource availability, including 17 helicopters and multiple airplanes, and favorable weather helped firefighting efforts, but Smith said fires can only be put out by putting firefighters on the ground.
“Aircraft can’t put fires out,” he said. “They can slow its spread, they can buy you a little bit of time, but you have to get firefighters on the ground, and in this kind of country that is not an easy thing to do.”
Smith took the briefing as an opportunity to respond to claims that the fire could have been contained faster.
“To hear that really burns somebody like me because I know how hard these folks are working,” he said. “I just want to reiterate, this is tough country.”
Operations Section Chief Aaron Whiteley said forestland owners helped fire crews work efficiently.
The Bureau of Land Management, Roseburg Resources Company and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians each own about one-third of the land burned in the fire.
After the briefing, Wyden and Cow Creek officials toured burned tribal land privately.
The tribe acquired much of the land burned in the fire this spring as part of the Western Oregon Tribal Fairness Act. The legislation returned about 32,000 acres of publicly owned land in the heart of the tribe’s ancestral territory to tribal ownership.
Wyden said Smith wanted to know how he’s going to work to increase fire prevention efforts.
“The government has to be a better partner,” he said. “And that’s what our wildfire disaster funding bill is going to do.”
The Wildfire Disaster Funding Act, passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, allows agencies to use federal emergency funds to fight wildfires. Previously, agencies such as the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service had to find funds in accounts used for timber sales, removing fuel from forests, and road and trail maintenance.
Last week, Wyden and five other senators sent a letter to Senate committees that deal with firefighting to push for Wildfire Disaster Account savings to be reinvested in BLM and Forest Service fire prevention efforts.
“As you know, the fire season now isn’t just summer, it’s kind of all year round,” Wyden said, adding firefighters at the Milepost 97 Fire “wrote the textbook” about how to fight fires in similarly difficult terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.