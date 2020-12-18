The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There were no new deaths reported Friday.

Currently, there are 13 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, 12 locally and one out of the area.

Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 147 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 550 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it.

Also Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state has reached 100,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

There were 1,390 new cases statewide reported Friday, as well as 21 new deaths. The state death toll is now 1,304.

Oregon Health Authority Public Health Director Rachael Banks said she wanted to acknowledge every Oregonian affected by the pandemic. She also said she wanted to thank the vast majority of Oregonians, who she said have taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors and the most vulnerable members of their communities.

"COVID-19 hasn't spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we're distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it's too soon to drop our guard," she said.

According to modeling results released by the state Friday, people's choices to mask and maintain social distance — or not — will determine the rate of growth and the number of cases by the end of the year.

The current level of transmission would mean a rise to 2,200 cases a day and 110 additional daily hospitalizations by Jan. 1.

Cases could rise to 2,550 a day or drop to 1,200 a day by that time, depending on whether people get worse or better about wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Hospitalizations could rise to 125 per day or decrease to 55 per day by that time, again depending on people's choices.