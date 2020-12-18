The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
There were no new deaths reported Friday.
CHI Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jason Gray became the first Douglas County re…
Currently, there are 13 Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, 12 locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 147 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 550 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it.
Also Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state has reached 100,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,390 new cases statewide reported Friday, as well as 21 new deaths. The state death toll is now 1,304.
Oregon Health Authority Public Health Director Rachael Banks said she wanted to acknowledge every Oregonian affected by the pandemic. She also said she wanted to thank the vast majority of Oregonians, who she said have taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors and the most vulnerable members of their communities.
"COVID-19 hasn't spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we're distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it's too soon to drop our guard," she said.
According to modeling results released by the state Friday, people's choices to mask and maintain social distance — or not — will determine the rate of growth and the number of cases by the end of the year.
The current level of transmission would mean a rise to 2,200 cases a day and 110 additional daily hospitalizations by Jan. 1.
Cases could rise to 2,550 a day or drop to 1,200 a day by that time, depending on whether people get worse or better about wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Hospitalizations could rise to 125 per day or decrease to 55 per day by that time, again depending on people's choices.
(1) comment
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 222 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 4,178 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 222 cases by 4,178 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 5.3% today which is greater than the 5.0% school reopening metric.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 222 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 197.8 today for Douglas County, which is the first day under 200 since October 12. A case rate lower than 200 for 2-weeks is required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 303 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today, and 1,688 cases and 35 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,372 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths today in Oregon for the second day in a row. Oregon had a RECORD 166 deaths over the past week. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 5.1% today.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 20 ICU beds and 117 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. 59 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 10 of them are in ICU. There were 135 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.