The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The cases bring the total since the pandemic's beginning to 1,244. No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Thirteen county residents are hospitalized with the disease, 12 locally and one out of the area.
Personal protective equipment will be available for free to small businesses at two Douglas County locations Monday.
The giveaway is sponsored by the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, a nonprofit organization that serves Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties, investing in workforce skills and family wage jobs.
Douglas County will receive 20 pallets of PPE materials, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
These will be given out to small businesses from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday at The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., in Roseburg, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at South Umpqua Rentals, 140 N. Old Pacific Highway, in Myrtle Creek.
The materials are being given out on a first come, first served basis.
County public health officials continue to caution that large gatherings such as weddings, church services, poker games and holiday parties have become superspreader events in our county, where a single infection can become a large outbreak.
In addition to superspreader events, health officials said there are superspreader actions. This is where people have gone to work while sick and infected coworkers before testing positive at a later date.
One of these recently led to a local outbreak that resulted in quarantine for more than 300 people.
Another led to seven local deaths.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 157 people with COVID-19 who are in isolation, along with 574 who have been in close contact with a person who has the disease and are in quarantine.
(7) comments
If you are interested where the vaccine doses are going, check out one of the many “Vaccine Distribution Trackers,” indicating its distribution nationally. I’ve attached a couple links below. Several states are publishing similar trackers indicating where the vaccines are being distributed. So far, Oregon isn’t one of them.
If the Moderna vaccine is approved tomorrow as expected, Oregon could get a total of 270,000 doses before the end of the year which would be enough to vaccinate 6.3 percent of the state population including all of the health care workers and nursing home residents.
Second in line are essential workers and then teachers, followed by first responders and people with preexisting conditions.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/health/covid-vaccine-states-distribution-doses/
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html?campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20201217&instance_id=25129&nl=the-morning®i_id=123329811&segment_id=47190&te=1&user_id=2d9279670974826e45b563123ff09555
On a side note...
I saw that Sweden is really suffering and even their King is saying that their herd immunity strategy was a failure.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/17/king-sweden-failed-covid-strategy-rare-royal-rebuke-lockdown-hospitals-cases
This is the same failed "herd immunity" strategy repeatedly advocated by Mercy Medical Center Director and Evergreen CEO Dr. John Powell in his letters to Oregon's governor and his columns in the News-Review. Dr. Powell wrote that all of the directors at Evergreen Family Medicine, owned by Mercy Medical Center, were in agreement that "herd immunity" through infection is what Douglas County should be striving for, rather than waiting for the vaccine to achieve "herd immunity," regardless of the loss of lives that would result.
Today’s press release from our HYPOCRITE County Commissioners laid total blame on residents for recent super spreader events where residents participated in weddings, church services and holiday dinners that later led to infections. At no point do our Commissioners accept blame for the own super spreader anti-mask rally led by County Commission Chairman Chris Boice at the County Courthouse.
The Oregon Health Authority announced on December 4 Oregon would be receiving 147,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in December. Today, OHA reduced that number to 109,200 doses. The explanation for the 25% reduction was, “Federal officials notified the state about the change today.”
Without saying how many doses have already been received, the OHA said it is expected to receive 35,100 doses this week. “More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries are scheduled the weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, when allocations of 25,350 and 48,750, respectively, are expected to arrive in Oregon.”
https://www.flashalert.net/id/OregonHealthAuthority
Yep. Federal officials are ratcheting down shipments, while Pfizer keeps saying they have lots of vaccine ready to ship, but no requests from the feds.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/12/17/pfizer-vaccine-supply-states/
