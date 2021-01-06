The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 18 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths.
Three county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, two locally and one out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 134 cases in isolation, as well as another 161 people who've been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
In Douglas County, 542 people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Statewide, the number rose to 55,239 vaccinations Tuesday, with 317 of those having received both shots.
That's less than a quarter of the vaccines the state has received from the federal government. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon has received 226,700 vaccines.
Shots are currently being given to healthcare workers and staff and residents at nursing homes. There are not currently enough available to vaccinate the general public.
The distribution of the vaccine is determined at the federal level by the Centers for Disease Control and at the state level by the Oregon Health Authority.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown acknowledged in a statement that Oregon hasn't been vaccinating its citizens fast enough. She said the pace has accelerated from 3,700 given in the first week to more than 29,000 last week. And she said that's as fast a rate per person as other states are accomplishing.
Still, she said the pace needs to speed up.
“Let me be clear: we must vaccinate Oregonians as quickly as possible. Oregon families, schools, and businesses are counting on rapid vaccine distribution. We all are," she said.
She said she directed the Oregon Health Authority Monday to achieve a 12,000 vaccinations-per-day benchmark by the end of the next two weeks.
That would put Oregon on track to deploy every vaccine it has each week, she said.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I have directed OHA to partner as widely as possible to ensure we are using all available resources to ramp up Oregon's vaccinations rapidly,” she said.
Statewide, Oregon reported 1,059 new cases and 44 new deaths Tuesday.
(5) comments
Oregon officials didn’t know 42 coronavirus vaccine doses wasted. It’s unclear if other doses in Oregon have been wasted.
https://www.oregonlive.com/health/2021/01/oregon-officials-didnt-know-42-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-wasted.html
At 12,000 people per day, it will take over 700 days to fully vaccinate all Oregon residents.
As the rest of the world shuts down again or still.. we are going to open up again preemptively and mess up our chances to return to normality any time soon. Great job leadership.
Dr. Dannenhoffer doing a 40 minute Facebook chalk talk on the state of the vaccine effort as of 6 pm January 5.
https://www.facebook.com/DouglasPublicHealthNetwork/videos/3586680348079097
Thanks! I saw notice of this earlier, and had forgotten.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.