The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team reported 20 new cases Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 179 people with the illness who are in isolation right now, and another 327 people who have had contact with someone ill and are in quarantine. That's a total of 506 people.
Twenty local COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 18 locally and two out of the area.
Statewide, 36 more Oregonians died of COVID-19, setting another one-day record. That brings the state's death toll to 1,080, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "Today we share an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February that 36 deaths were reported today, the highest single day loss of life to date from COVID-19. All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.
"At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."
OHA reported 1,341 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
CHI Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Kathleen Nickel said in an email last week that the hospital is limiting visitors to reduce the number of people in waiting areas.
The new rules aim to make it easier for patients and visitors to maintain safe social distancing during the pandemic.
"It's a time of year that we typically experience high patient volumes for many health issues, not specific to COVID," Nickel said.
Visiting hours for inpatients are now limited to 2 to 6 p.m. each day, with one visitor allowed.
Adult outpatients will no longer be allowed visitors unless it’s necessary due to a patient’s disability.
COVID-19 positive patients will no longer be allowed visitors except where necessary for end of life compassionate care, or due to a patient's disability that requires assistance with care decisions or daily living activities.
The limits won't apply for pediatric patients, who can still have both parents with them.
Family BirthPlace patients may have one support person but no visitors.
No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed.
All visitors must be screened and comply with PPE requirements.
New cleaning rules from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration have also led to the addition of canisters and wipes around the facility so people can re-clean spaces on their own.
Chairs have also been removed and signage placed on seating.
Nickel said one problem Mercy has not seen is significant numbers of people avoiding going to the hospital for important non-COVID-19 medical treatment.
"We've seen a small decrease in ER visits, but it's not unusual for us to see 30+ ambulances on any given day of the week," she said.
On Nov. 22, there were more than 40 ambulances, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.