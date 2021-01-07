The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 23 new cases and no new deaths Thursday.
That brings the county's total since the pandemic's beginning to 1,509 cases.
Five county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, two locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 160 people with COVID-19 who are in isolation, along with another 170 people who've been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
That's a total of 330 members of the community being supported by the health network.
The COVID-19 response team said in a statement it is asking the public to remain patient as it awaits more information on the availability of the vaccine for the next phase of distribution.
Oregon is still in the first phase, which only includes health care workers and people in long-term care or skilled nursing facilities.
That's likely to continue through January, the team said.
As of Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 66,921 Oregonians have received the vaccine so far. Of those, just 995 have received second doses.
In Douglas County, 867 people have received vaccines, according to the health authority.
The state reported 867 new cases Thursday and 10 new deaths.
