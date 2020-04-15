Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Douglas County. The number of county residents who have tested positive for the disease now sits at 23, close to double the number at the end of last week.
Of the 23, eight have recovered. None have died, and 575 have tested negative.
Douglas Public Health Network continues to investigate these cases and is reaching out to individuals who may have come into close contact with those who have tested positive. They are advising, but not mandating, quarantine.
DPHN has planned another drive-thru testing clinic Friday. Those wishing to participate must talk to their primary health care provider. Those who do not have a primary care provider can be seen at Evergreen Urgent Care.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that 1,663 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 58 Oregonians have died.
The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs has reported a fourth death at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon. The veteran in question had died April 4. He had tested positive for COVID-19, but his death had previously been attributed to other causes.
Although the patient did have other health issues, public health authorities have classified the case as COVID-19 related.
Jose Jimenez is a nurse in Douglas County at the Roseburg VA Health Care System. A former veteran, while at work he became ill on March 20 with fatigue, body aches and chills, and instead of getting better, got worse. On Monday, Jose was admitted to the intensive care unit at Oregon Health & Science University. A GoFundMe for his family says he is now on a ventilator, in a medically induced coma and has started dialysis.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/04/oregon-nurse-with-coronavirus-receives-possible-life-saving-plasma-donation.html
March 20 when Jose was infected is nine days after our Douglas County Commissioners addressed coronavirus and said the following during their Board of Commissioners meeting:
1. “There is no call for social distancing.”
2. “There is no call to close events.”
3. “People should go about their lives.”
4. “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
Yesterday, Douglas County Public Health Network made another untrue statement about testing. DPHN published an updated list of frequently asked questions (below link). One of the FAQs was “how many people in Douglas County have been tested?” DPHN responded by saying, “This is a rapidly changing situation….Douglas County has a small population, but we have had our proportionate share of that testing.”
DPHN’s statement is utterly false. According to Oregon Health Authority’s website today, 0.79% of Oregon residents have been tested for coronavirus, but only 0.53% of Douglas County residents. Douglas County testing is almost 50% less than its proportionate share.
Furthermore, Douglas County is testing a significantly lower percentage of their residents than many counties with zero coronavirus cases and all counties with similar numbers of cases, regardless of county size.
Why does Douglas County keep sugar-coating the facts?
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/FAQ-4_14_2020.pdf
I have a personal coronavirus story I find somewhat scary. In early March, a business owner friend of mine tested positive for coronavirus administered by his healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente. Because his symptoms weren’t severe, he was advised to quarantine at home. His wife and daughter who were living at home with him also became very sick but were not tested. After fifteen days, all three got better. Kaiser Permanente declared my friend had recovered because he had gone three days without symptoms. He was no longer required to quarantine though he had not been retested. He returned to work at his company.
Five days ago, my same friend took his wife and daughter to a local mall offering drive-through coronavirus testing and antibody testing. They waited in line for 6 hours and both tests cost them over $1,000 total. They received their results yesterday. All three tested negative for coronavirus antibodies in their blood. My friend again tested positive for coronavirus and his wife and daughter tested negative. My friend is now under quarantine for the second time even though he had previously been deemed recovered by Kaiser Permanente. For how long he doesn’t know. He is frustrated and has tons of unanswered questions.
Quest Diagnostics, the laboratory company that performed the majority of coronavirus tests for Douglas County announced yesterday it is furloughing 4,000 of its employees.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/coronavirus-testing-company-quest-diagnostics-furloughs-workers/ar-BB12COtB
