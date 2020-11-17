Yet another local life has been claimed by COVID-19.
An 86-year-old man died Tuesday in Roseburg. He was the 12th Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19.
That terrible news came along with shocking new case numbers. A record-breaking 33 new Douglas County cases were reported Tuesday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
The new cases topped the earlier record of 30 set on Friday, and they bring the county's total since the pandemic's beginning to 678.
The man who died was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 10 and tested positive for the illness.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a written statement that each and every person lost to the virus is one too many, and he extended condolences to the family.
“COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are, what you believe or how you voted. COVID-19 does not discriminate, it just spreads and attacks," Freeman said.
He said the key to stopping the spread of the disease is everyone working together "to fight this terrible intruder head on."
"This is a battle, and we need to all be united in our efforts to defend and protect our families, loved ones, neighbors and communities from catching and spreading this disease," he said.
Freeman urged county residents to be vigilant and follow health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Please keep your distance from others, stay home if you are sick, delay travel plans, postpone gatherings, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces and wear a mask," he said.
Fourteen county residents are currently being hospitalized, with one in a hospital outside of the county. The county is supporting 699 cases and people who have been in contact with cases in isolation or quarantine.
Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday that there were 935 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 13 new deaths. The deaths reported Tuesday raise the state's death toll to 778 since the start of the pandemic.
The statewide deaths were reported from multiple counties and those who died ranged in age from 52 to 98. Most had underlying conditions.
"Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a written statement that each and every person lost to the virus is one too many, and he extended condolences to the family."
If Freeman's so concerned then why doesn't he call out little GOP Puppet boy Dallas who is insistent that the virus is, "not a problem in his District."
Douglas County has now had 55 cases and 2 deaths over the past two days and 4 deaths in the past two weeks.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 5 more coronavirus cases since yesterday, increasing their total case count to 71.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 278 coronavirus cases and received 1,789 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 278 cases by 1,789 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 15.5% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%
The 278 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH 14-day case rate of 250.5 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 171 new coronavirus cases and 1 death in Lane County today and 1,237 cases and 7 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 924 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, the second highest, today in Oregon. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 13.8% today.
The OHA reports, for the second day in a row, that 40 people are currently on ventilators state-wide today. Other than yesterday, this is the highest number since April 17.
