The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 34 new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new presumptive case and one death during its first update of 2021.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the county's 40th death is a 95-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Thursday.
No additional information was provided about her death.
Currently, there are six Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, five locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 99 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 175 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it. There are currently 1,429 total cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County.
Also Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state has 115,339 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,446 new cases statewide reported Friday, as well as 13 new deaths. The state death toll is now 1,490.
Also on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 5,717 doses of vaccine, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 44,415. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,385 doses administered yesterday, as well as 2,332 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
