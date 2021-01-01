The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 34 new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new presumptive case and one death during its first update of 2021.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the county's 40th death is a 95-year-old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Thursday.
No additional information was provided about her death.
Currently, there are six Douglas County patients hospitalized with the disease, five locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 99 people who have the disease and are in isolation, as well as another 175 people who are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has it. There are currently 1,429 total cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County.
Also Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state has 115,339 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,446 new cases statewide reported Friday, as well as 13 new deaths. The state death toll is now 1,490.
Also on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 5,717 doses of vaccine, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 44,415. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,385 doses administered yesterday, as well as 2,332 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
"Obsession" -- an idea or thought that continually pre-occupies or intrudes on a person's mind.
"Persecution" -- persistent annoyance or harassment of others beliefs.
Douglas County’s 40th death from coronavirus was reported yesterday. It was reported a 95 year old woman who tested positive for coronavirus on December 31, died the same day. This woman might be alive today had she received the vaccine. Ironically, the woman died at Mercy Medical Center where literally hundreds of vaccine doses have been sitting idly on freezer shelves unused for OVER two weeks.
Douglas County received 1,595 doses of coronavirus vaccine since December 16. Mercy Medical Center alone received 795 Pfizer doses on December 16 and proudly announced Mercy’s CEO and COO had been vaccinated the following day. Since then, the entire Douglas County has vaccinated only 506 people according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest report. Literally hundreds of doses sit in storage, unused. Douglas County has the 5th lowest percentages of residents vaccinated in Oregon. I can only wonder how many more people in Douglas County will die from this disease while the cure sits just out of reach on hospital shelves.
Texas Republican Congressional Representative Louie Gohmert today urged people to “go to the streets” and be “violent.” Gohmert made the dangerous remarks on the network Newsmax this morning.
How is that not violating the law by inciting a riot?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/louie-gohmert-suggests-people-go-to-the-streets-and-be-violent-after-judge-throws-out-baseless-election-suit/ar-BB1cqalU?li=BBnb7Kz
7 new coronavirus cases and 0 death were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force. Douglas County had over 100 new cases in the last week. This brings Douglas County totals to 1,436 cases and 40 deaths.
Douglas County has vaccinated the 5th lowest percentage of its residents for the disease compared to all Counties in Oregon. There are 31 counties in Oregon, many without their own hospitals, that have vaccinated a higher percentage of their residents than Douglas County. This is according to the Oregon Health Authority (NR indicates link to OHA is spam).
Roseburg’s Veteran Affairs reported 4 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing Roseburg’s VA totals to 148 cases and 5 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 156 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 139.0 today for Douglas County, which is less than the case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 156 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 3,358 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 156 cases by 3,358 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 4.7% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 248 new coronavirus cases today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,544 cases and 27 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 45,295 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide today. That is 23.7% of the 190,500 vaccine doses it has received since December 16. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 6.5% today.
The following is a list of 7 elected officials who have died from coronavirus. Interestingly, 6 of the 7 are republicans. Several were anti-maskers. And former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain, who caught coronavirus while participating in a Trump rally in Arizona, isn’t even on the list.
Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain
West Virginia Republican Senator Ben Chafin
Minnesota Republican State Senator Jerry Relph
South Dakota Republican State Representative Bob Glanzer
Louisiana Republican State Representative Reggie Bagala
Michigan Democratic State Representative Isaac Robinson
North Dakota Republican State Representative David Andahl
Louisiana Republican State Representative Luke Letlow
Lutlow was US Representative-elect from Louisiana's fifth district.
In the months prior to his diagnosis, Letlow held multiple campaign events, including meet-and-greets where people did not wear masks and were not adhering to social distancing.
Letlow was 41 years old and had no underlying health conditions.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9097681/Republican-Louisiana-Congressman-elect-Luke-Letlow-41-dies-COVID-19-10-days-positive.html
Douglas County reported 75 new coronavirus cases over the last three days. Look for the County Commissioners to find a new reason to throw out another 22 cases to keep businesses open as the case rate and positivity increases dramatically.
Be careful not to catch coronavirus because Douglas County is the second highest county in Oregon for percent of people who die of the virus once diagnosed.
