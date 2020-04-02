A Douglas County group of volunteers decided they could do its part to help solve the shortage of masks for medical professionals and even individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, which includes almost 1,200 volunteers, is called Douglas County Helpers, and has the goal of needs of the community. The volunteers have been producing thousands of masks each week to help keep first responders and others stocked with plenty of the masks amid high demand during the COVID-19 outbreak in Douglas County. The group has been quietly working on the project since the beginning of March.
Laurel Krueger, one of the organizers, said the group has responded to hundreds of organizations by producing and giving out an average of 3,000 masks or more every week. She said volunteers went from making 35 a day to making 500 a day.
“We have been making masks for our community at-large, for the first responders, for the health care professionals, for pharmacies, the grocery store clerks, the (Roseburg Rescue) Mission and for retirement homes for community members that are at high risk,” Krueger said.
The volunteers fund most of the program and much of the fabric for the masks comes from what the volunteers already had. There are a few donations that help pay for more material, and they also get Jo-Ann’s Fabrics gift cards so they can purchase items there.
Between 30 and 40 volunteers work in production each day and while they were making the masks, they developed a partnership with Jo-Ann’s Fabrics.
“We were buying fabric and materials from them to make masks and we were talking to their manager about what we were doing so over the last couple of weeks we looked into their mask program and what they were doing and where they were donating their masks,” Krueger said. “They were having a hard time getting their masks into the outlets they were hoping to, so we offered for them to donate their masks to us so we could get those masks into the places that we’d been getting them into.”
The partnership allows sewers around the community to pick up kits from the store, then sew the mask and drop them off back at JoAnn’s.
Julie Hammond, co-owner of Patriot Automotive in Roseburg, which is the main donation and drop-off site for the masks, said many of the volunteers are women who have been retired for several years. There are some who were professional seamstresses and commercial sewers who are helping make masks and some younger volunteers in their 20s.
“These women are so generous and so hardworking,” Hammond said. “We believe it’s making a huge difference.”
Douglas County Helpers is always looking for more volunteers and it doesn’t matter what talents you have, the group will find a job for you.
“We have volunteers that sew, volunteers that just strictly cut material for other people to sew, we have volunteers that just strictly let other people know about our group,” Krueger said.
The demand, they say is growing every day, and the more volunteers they can get, the more of the demand they will be able to fill.
For anyone who needs a mask find Douglas County Helpers on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.