The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is allowing the return of unused, unopened malt beverages, wine, cider and distilled liquor purchased for events that are canceled or will pass their sell-by date on or before April 17, due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an order canceling all events and gatherings larger than 25 people in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The governor also restricted restaurants, bars and other establishments that offer food or beverages from offering on-premises consumption.
The return privilege is available to holders of either a temporary sales license or special event license issued by the commission. The path for return varies upon the product type.
For malt beverages, wine, and cider:
— Suppliers may accept returns of any unused malt beverages, wine or cider from retailers holding a special event license that has been canceled.
— Although OLCC is permitting returns, alcohol suppliers are not required to accept returns of such products. Alcohol suppliers may give credit or cash for the returned products.
Additionally, suppliers of malt beverages, wine or cider may accept returns of unused alcoholic beverages that will pass their sell-by date on or before April 17 from annual license holders.
A retail liquor store may accept the product under the following circumstances:
- The container(s) must be unopened.
- The container must be returned to the store at which it was purchased.
- The product must be currently listed by OLCC. Products that are delisted or closed out will not be accepted.
- Containers with labels that are old, faded, or defaced will not be accepted.
- The container will not be accepted if the retail sales agent or employee determines that the container has been tampered with.
- The return must be accompanied by the receipt. Containers listed on the current receipt may be returned up to 30 days after the event cancellation.
- Only holders of a temporary sales license (TSL) are eligible for returns.
Given the unexpected and widespread nature of the concerns involving COVID-19, the OLCC will not consider returns of alcohol beverage products purchased to sell at canceled events to violate state financial assistance laws.
