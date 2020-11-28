Another Douglas County resident has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to the daily update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
The 18th reported death is an 87-year-old woman who died Friday in Roseburg. She was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional information will be released.
Douglas County commissioner Tim Freeman said the latest death is a vital reminder for residents to do all they can to stay safe and healthy.
“Today, we sadly mourn the passing of another beloved county resident to this terrible virus. On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of this beloved resident,” Freeman said in a prepared statement. “Remember, COVID-19 does not take a holiday from spreading making people sick. We know that this holiday season will be hard for many of you, but it is so vitally important for our residents to do everything they can to protect the ones they love by preventing the spread of this deadly virus.
“Please keep your family and friends healthy by celebrating safely this year by choosing virtual visits instead of in-person visits; sending presents instead of dropping them off in person; postponing holiday parties this year; keeping your holiday celebrations small; limiting interactions with others; safely shop and support local businesses; order take out or delivery from local restaurants; delay travel plans for after the holidays; wear a mask and most important, please stay home if you are sick,” the statement continued. “Please do your part and help stop this virus from ruining your holidays. Please stay safe and stay healthy.”
Additionally, eight more people tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the county to 922. There are 14 people hospitalized locally.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of 1,669 cases, bringing the state total to 72,506.
The state health authority also reported 11 more deaths, ranging from 56 to 102 years old, bringing the state’s death toll to 896.
The county’s response team asked residents to implement prevention measures into their daily routines to decrease COVID-19 case numbers; including staying home for the holidays, only gathering with your household, eat healthier, incorporate daily exercise and cleaning routines, distance from others, choosing no contact deliveries and staying home when you are sick.
“The suggestions we make and the guidelines presented by public health are not just for your health and safety, but for the health and safety of everyone, including our kids, our grandparents, our coworkers, our first responders, our teachers and our businesses,” the daily report said. “We know we sound like a broken record, but our primary focus is to do everything we can to protect the health, safety and well-being of our residents.”
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 689 people — 226 in isolation and 463 in quarantine — throughout the county.
The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. If you have any symptoms, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat, decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about getting tested. People without a primary care provider should contact Sutherlin Avista Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
I reposted without a link to the OHA report to keep my comment from being cut off.
According to today’s Oregon Health Authority report, “Oregon’s 886th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old [not 87-year-old] woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 [not Nov 26] and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center.”
The description provided by the County Commissioner Coronavirus Response Team varies significantly from the Oregon Health Authority’s description. Both the age and date tested are different. According to the Commissioner’s response team, the person died one day after testing positive and being admitted to Mercy Medical Center. Possible, but unusual.
Also, consider 16 of 18 Douglas County deaths have likewise been described differently by the two agencies, most often differing on the date of death with the OHA description being as many as seven days earlier than the date of death provided by the Commissioners Response Team. Do you think this is just sloppiness?
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/OregonReports1669NewConfirmedAndPresumptiveCOVID19Cases11NewDeaths.aspx
Douglas County residents should indeed be worried. November daily coronavirus cases (below table) are up 351% and positivity is up 255% in Douglas County since October. Meanwhile, our County Commissioner’s Coronavirus Task Force has only increased testing a mere 26% from October to November. This is a huge disconnect. Coronavirus testing is the ONLY way to locate and isolate spreading coronavirus cases. Douglas County's negligent lack of testing risks residents lives by not locating and isolating positive cases.
-------------------------------------------Average
------------Average----Average----Positive
Year---------Daily------Daily---------Test
2020--------Tests------Cases-------Rate%----Deaths
Mar-----------24---------1.4----------5.8----------0
Apr------------27---------0.4----------1.6----------0
May-----------55---------0.1----------0.2----------0
Jun------------73---------0.5----------0.7----------0
Jul-------------94---------2.7----------2.8----------1
Aug-----------87---------1.7----------2.0----------2
Sep-----------91---------2.3-----------2.5----------1
Oct------------92--------4.3-----------4.7----------4
Nov MTD----116------19.4---------16.7---------10
The CDC recommends isolating and testing ALL people in direct contact with someone who previously tested positive. According to our County Commissioners daily press release, the Response Team does not follow CDC’s guidelines for testing. DPHN does NOT test direct contacts. DPHN ONLY isolates direct contacts which doesn’t trace the virus back to the source. This explains why testing has barely increased while case numbers are exploding exponentially in Douglas County.
