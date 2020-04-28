Douglas County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 23 as of 3 p.m. Monday and Douglas Public Health Network officials say there hasn’t been a positive case in the county in 11 days.
No deaths have been reported in the county and 923 people have tested negative for the virus.
Fourteen of the 23 people who have tested positive have recovered, and two remain hospitalized in different hospitals.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that the state had 43 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There was also one new death reported raising the state total to 94 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Douglas County commissioners opened the Douglas County Courthouse to the public Monday morning so people can do business with county departments. The courthouse had been closed since March 24.
For county employees, there will be daily temperature and cough screenings. They are required to minimize contact with the public and fellow employees, maintain physical distancing; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer. They are asked to stagger work, break and lunch schedules; wear masks when possible; stay home if sick; and perform frequent cleaning and disinfecting of touched surfaces.
The public is asked to only visit the courthouse if necessary, stay home in cases of illness and rely on online, email or phones as the primary means of contacting the courthouse first.
“Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the Douglas County health officer and a member of [Governor] Brown's coronavirus medical advisory panel, said I know of nowhere in the nation that was yet prepared to meet even the broad guidelines of the federal plan... If somebody can show me that their area is ready, I'd love to see that. Nobody has taken me up on that… Dannenhoffer said he could not forecast when any Oregon county would be ready.”
Dr. Dannenhoffer made this statement on April 20 during a conference call with the Governor. Two days later on April 22, all three Douglas County Commissioners signed a signed a letter to the Governor asking to reopen Douglas County.
http://oregoncapitalinsider.com/free/2527-376301-governor-oregons-economic-spring-will-bloom-gradually?utm_source=Oregon+Capital+Insider&utm_campaign=04e45a61f6-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_04_25_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_362d804414-04e45a61f6-244675465&fbclid=IwAR2IBU3S7FShVfSkwLsm2TrYSDm-yFyJskMV1yj-sTAIXWmtSo4NjyL3Hjs
